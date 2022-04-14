White Township’s board of supervisors received bids for 2022 roadwork and fuel at its Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Pending a review by the township administration and solicitor, the board accepted low bids for limestone, anti-skid material, Superpave asphalt mixes, gasoline and diesel fuel, as opened by Manager Chris Anderson:
• For approximately 1,000 tons of AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) No. 8 limestone, McClymonds Supply & Transit of Portersville, Butler County, bid $27.53 per ton, while Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC of Connellsville, Fayette County, bid $28.86 per ton.
• For approximately 250 tons of AASHTO No. 57 limestone, Blanco Trucking LLC of Rural Valley, Armstrong County, bid $18.32 per ton, while McClymonds bid $19.53 per ton and Hanson $20.61 per ton.
• For approximately 600 tons of No. 2RC aggregate limestone, Blanco bid $14.82 per ton, McClymonds $16.53 and Hanson $17.11.
• For approximately 400 tons of AASHTO No. 3 aggregate limestone, Blanco bid $18.32 per ton, McClymonds $19,53 and Hanson $20.61.
• For approximately 2,000 tons of anti-skid material type AS2 (state-approved limestone or slag), Blanco had the sole bid of $20.28 per ton.
• For approximately 1,000 tons of Superpave Base Course 25-mm PG64-22 asphalt, Hanson had the sole bid of $56 per ton.
• For approximately 1,000 tons of Superpave Base Course 9.5-mm asphalt, Hanson had the sole bid of $66 per ton.
• For approximately 10,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline, Glassmere Fuels of Curtisville, Allegheny County, offered the lowest margin/differential of 0.0694 cents per gallon, while American Natural Satterlee Leasing of Rochester Mills came in at 0.0795 cents and Indiana Fuel & Oil of Indiana came in at 0.0948 cents per gallon.
• For approximately 13,000 gallons of ultra-low sulphur diesel fuel, Glassmere had the low margin/differential of 0.0694 cents per gallon, while American Natural Satterlee bid 0.0795 cents per gallon and Indiana Fuel & Oil bid 0.0998 cents per gallon.
For the second phase of a traffic signal project covering Ben Franklin, Indian Springs and Warren roads, the board approved a $35,600 professional services agreement with Traffic Planning and Design or TPD Inc., with area offices in Bridgeville, Allegheny County.
The board also approved Resolution R-4-22, a sidewalk agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for Route 286 (Oakland Avenue), Indian Springs Road and Rustic Lodge Road.
Anderson said PennDOT has completed an assessment for a new Penelec street light to be erected outside the IndiGO or Indiana County Transit Authority’s expanded garage.
IndiGO is preparing for a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on May 9 for the facility at 1657 Saltsburg Ave.
The supervisors also are planning a road tour for May 4.
For the 46th annual Indiana Garden Club May Mart-Garden and Vendor Expo on May 20 and 21 at the S&T Bank Arena in the White Township Recreation Complex, there will be alcohol tasting and sales allowed.
Citing other instances where it has been approved, Board Chairman George Lenz questioned, “has it been a problem?”
Supervisor Sandi Gillette moved to approve it.
Supervisor Gene Gemmell moved to amend that motion to require that vendors submit their licenses to the township, along with a certificate of insurance to cover no less than $1 million in liability.
“I am looking to protect the township,” Gemmell said.
His amendment was approved 4-1, after which the motion was approved 4-1, with Supervisor Gail McCauley the lone no vote on both. Lenz and and Vice Chairman Richard Gallo joined Gillette and Gemmell in voting yes.
Also Wednesday, Indiana Fire Association President William Simmons gave the annual report for the regional volunteer fire department serving the township and Indiana Borough.
He said the association founded in 1878 now has 54 members serving out of two stations, one in downtown Indiana, the other in the township.
Simmons said IFA paid off the 15-year mortgage on the township station, located out West Pike. He also said income and expenses were relatively the same, but with savings needed to balance the budget.
There also were two bequests to IFA in the past year.
Alice Paul House Director Audia Boyles also appeared, to express her thanks for township support of her organization, which has provided services to victims and survivors of domestic violence; sexual assault; other serious crimes; and juvenile offenders, for more than 40 years.
She said she is very blessed to have a staff of 21, including 11 who work full time.
“We are there for everyone,” she told the board.
Last week was National Library Week. To mark that event, White Township’s representatives on the Indiana Free Library board, Linda Jones and Carole Bush, presented a report to the supervisors.