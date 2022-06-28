White Township’s annual summer street resurfacing project was to begin this morning in Chevy Chase Heights, where contractors recently completed installation of almost one mile of new underground stormwater drainage pipes.
Paving workers from contractor Derry Construction Co. will be on site beginning at 7 a.m. each day through Friday, as weather permits.
Drivers are urged to allow extra time for traveling through the Chevy Chase area, to be alert for workers and to follow the instructions of flaggers and work zone signage.
Derry Construction will pave multiple streets in the neighborhood along with Greenview Drive in Country Club Estates.
A township spokesman said the work will assure seamless surfaces of recently excavated streets, assure the success of the township’s stormwater management efforts and provide a comfortable ride on the area streets.