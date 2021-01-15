Dog and cat owners in Indiana County may soon get some relief from anxious hour-long drives to distant towns for emergency care for their furry family members.
Plans call for construction of an animal hospital adjacent to Indian Springs Veterinary Clinic in White Township and the startup of evening and weekend treatment hours by this fall.
Yogi Masri, operator of the veterinary clinic, said it would be the first animal medical center in Indiana County with regular hours outside the normal weekday facilities now rendering general care.
It will be open every night until 2 a.m.
Masri said the hospital could put 15 to 20 more animal care professionals to work, including doctors, nurses, technicians, helpers and receptionists.
Kalyeni Indiana Emergency Veterinary Hospital would be paired up with the clinic as a two-story, 2,100-square-foot addition to the building but have no other connection.
Masri said his wife, Dr. Sumedha Masri, also a veterinarian, will own the hospital as a separate business and corporate structure.
The hospital and clinic will have separate hours of operation, too. When the clinic closes daily, the hospital will open: 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Masri has run the Indian Springs clinic for the last six years. It’s the same animal doctor office that Dr. James Boatman opened in 1967.
Some animal doctors in the area have been known to see their regular patients after hours and on weekends. But many pet owners with no such relationships are stuck driving long miles and racing the clock to save their dogs or cats when emergency strikes.
“So many people say that, especially in winter, if you have a true emergency you do not have time to drive an hour, or one-and-a-half hours to Monroeville or Butler or State College,” Masri said. “Sometimes people get hurt skidding off these winding roads, like Route 286 or 380, so it’s bad. Especially in winter.”
Area pet owners said they also are challenged in their treks to popular animal treatment centers in Ebensburg, Johnstown or Somerset by limited hours of operation.
The hospital on Indian Springs Road one day could become a 24/7 operation, Masri said.
Kalyeni Indiana Emergency Veterinary Hospital bears the name of Masri’s grandmother, who inspired him to learn veterinary medicine, he said.
The White Township planning commission on Tuesday conditionally approved the expansion plan Masri has submitted on paper. The township asked for additional landscaping and more attention to stormwater management to gain final approval.
Construction should start later this month or by mid-February and wrap up by late June or July, Masri said, allowing the hospital to start seeing pets by late summer or early fall.