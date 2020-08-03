The White Township supervisors say public sanitary sewer piping repairs will mean some road closings this week.
Closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday on Josephine Avenue between Clinton and Spring streets, and on Clinton Street between Fairview and North Fifth avenues.
Then, a closure is scheduled Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Elkin Avenue between North Street and Marion Road.
Signs will be posted during construction to alert drivers. Local traffic will be permitted, but the township said drivers should be aware that through-travel on these roads will not be possible during times of closures.