Two Wi-Fi hotspots were installed in Indiana County to help those needing internet access. With a smart device or laptop, the public can access free hot spots located at the Indiana Free Library, which projects Wi-Fi in the area of the 800 block of Philadelphia Street, or in the parking lot of the PA CareerLink building along Indian Springs Road.
Kinber, an organization that works to connect community anchor institutions with broadband, Byron Stauffer of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, and Kevin Lazor of PA CareerLink, partnered to provide the Wi-Fi hot spots.