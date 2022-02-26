Flooded roads and downed power lines were highlights of another wave of winter weather to roll through Indiana County.
On Friday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 advised motorists that state Sebring Road was closed in both directions between the intersections of Purchase Line Road, Rice Road in Green Township and Mill Run Road in Grant Township.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the closure was expected to end by 8 p.m., but could change based on conditions.
Earlier, PennDOT said Cherry Street had reopened between the intersections of Cherry Street, Main Street and Penn Street in Cherry Tree.
Flooding also had been reported earlier Friday on Chambersville Road between the intersections of Chambersville Road in Washington Township and Indiana Road in Creekside.
And at 8:32 a.m. Aultman Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a pumping detail along Cunkleman Road in Blacklick Township.
Multiple reports of downed utility lines were reported between 3:43 a.m. on Lovejoy Road in Green Township, for which Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched, and 9:35 a.m. on Pollock Road in Banks Township, for which Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched, both by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
In-between, ICEMA also sent Glen Campbell volunteer firefighters to Glen Campbell Road in Banks Township, and Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters to Newport Road in Blacklick Township.
From 6:55 a.m. on, the National Weather Service was reporting gusty winds at the Indiana County-James Stewart Airport in White Township.
Gusts of up to 39 m.p.h. were reported as late as 3:55 p.m. Friday.