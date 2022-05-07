A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $950,000 from Thursday’s drawing was sold in White Township.
Lottery officials said the ticket sold at Valeski’s Fourth Street BiLo correctly matched all six winning numbers, 11-14-27-29-44-46, to win the $950,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.
In addition, Valeski’s will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Lottery officials said winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
They said Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, and that winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.
Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
An online prize claim can be made by calling (800) 692-7481. Players also may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
The White Township ticket was one of more than 33,200 Match 6 Lotto tickets that won prizes in the drawing.
Lottery officials said players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.