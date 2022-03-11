The ups and downs of weather between winter and spring are getting a lot of attention going into a weekend that could feature up to 7 inches of snow.
The Farmers’ Almanac describes an “onion snow” as a term originated by the Pennsylvania Dutch, referring to a snowfall that occurs after the spring onions have been planted, and comes right as they are sprouting.
That could describe the snow that fell early Wednesday, as it was relatively light and melted before the day was done.
However, forecasters say it won’t be the final snowfall before the end of the spring season.
Rather, it appears the Tri-State area may get what the Pennsylvania Dutch would describe as a “sapling bender.” The Farmers’ Almanac said it is a heavy springtime snow that bends the branches of new saplings.
Twenty-nine years after a blizzard that buried much of the Pittsburgh area in the wake of the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade (always held the Saturday before March 17), another “sapling bender” may arrive ahead of this year’s edition of that parade.
On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of the Tri-State area around Pittsburgh, including Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
It said 5 to 7 inches of snow were possible between late tonight and Saturday night, for a region that includes Indiana, Butler, Kittanning, Latrobe and Punxsutawney.
In State College, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said the table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States, as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from today into Saturday,
“More than 150 million people will face some type of impacts from the storm east of the Mississippi River,” Sosnowski wrote, “but the Northeast, which received accumulating snow on Wednesday on the heels of record- challenging warmth on Monday, is likely to take the brunt of the impacts as the storm rapidly strengthens into a bomb cyclone along the Eastern Seaboard.”
According to AccuWeather, a “bomb cyclone,” or storm system undergoing “bombogenesis,” is a low pressure area that undergoes rapid strengthening, leading to rapid dropping of the barometric pressure.
Sosnowski referred to the Pittsburgh blizzard in 1993, part of what was called a “superstorm” or “storm of the century” that pummeled the eastern U.S. from March 12 into March 13, when the 1993 Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held.
“The storm strengthened from 29.41 inches (996 mb) to 28.45 inches (963 mb), or nearly one inch (33 mb), in 24 hours,” Sosnowski wrote. “Much of this strengthening occurred over land.”
AccuWeather predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow from late tonight until Saturday afternoon in Indiana, Kittanning, Vandergrift, Apollo and Punxsutawney; 4 to 8 inches in Plumville, Northern Cambria, Ebensburg and Johnstown; and 6 to 10 inches in Clearfield.
The Weather Channel is predicting a wider range for Indiana, 1 to 3 inches tonight, then 1 to 3 inches Saturday.
Regardless of which service one consults, winds and cold also will be factors.
“Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to falling and blowing snow,” the NWS in Pittsburgh advised Thursday afternoon. “The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.”
Furthermore, Pittsburgh forecasters advised, “whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”
After highs today in the lower 50s, the mercury will plunge to the freezing mark by Saturday morning, then into the 20s during the rest of the day and the teens overnight into Sunday.
Winds gusting at times over 30 mph will make it feel as if the temperature was in the single digits during the day Saturday and below zero Saturday night into Sunday.
The bottom line is, as Pittsburgh NWS forecasters posted, “if you need to travel late (tonight) or Saturday morning, have a plan for potential impacts from snow on the roads.”