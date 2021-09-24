Gov. Tom Wolf called on all sectors of Pennsylvania life to join him in acting on climate change.
“As thousands of Pennsylvanians try to recover from historic flooding and tornadoes related to the remnants of Ida this month, the message is clear: We must move now out of a reactive mode on climate change,” Wolf said in announcing the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021.
Wolf’s plan details 18 actions that can meet 2025 and 2050 statewide emissions goals, if partners carry them out in electricity generation, transportation, industry, residential and commercial building, agriculture, fuel supply, and, to help increase carbon capture and sequestration, land and forest management.
Wolf said the plan shows that statewide greenhouse gas emissions overall were nearly 19 percent lower in 2017 (the latest year for which data were available for the plan) than they were in 2005.
“It charts how we can meet our statewide greenhouse gas reduction goals and adapt to current climate change impacts to help protect Pennsylvanians’ health and safety, livelihoods, and quality of life, as well as their children’s futures,” state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.
McDonnell and his counterparts from state departments of Transportation, Agriculture, and Conservation and Natural Resources discussed the plan with reporters in an afternoon conference call.
The DEP secretary opened the conference call with the statement that, “as a result of increasing greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, Pennsylvania’s average temperature has risen nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900.” He said Pennsylvania is on course to climb another 5.9 degrees by the middle decades of this century.
The issuance of the plan coincides with continued efforts to complete Pennsylvania’s inclusion in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“Some of this relates to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and some of it relates to the Climate Action Plan,” McDonnell said in answer to a question from The Indiana Gazette. He said state officials need make sure that RGGI dollars are spent in affected communities to encourage their resilience.
However, there is another factor, “environmental justice” areas, which DEP defines as “any census tract where 20 percent or more individuals live at or below the federal poverty line, and/or 30 percent or more of the population identifies as a non-white minority, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the federal guidelines for poverty.”
A map on the DEP website shows scattered EJ areas in the region around Indiana, including parts of the borough itself and of White Township; all of Clymer Borough and parts of Pine Township; areas around Blairsville and Saltsburg; and much of the area in the county’s rural northern tier.
Wolf administration officials have claimed that there is a “special focus” on Indiana County because of the jobs that may be affected by RGGI. However, stakeholders in Indiana County aren’t convinced.
Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith said he’s still waiting to hear from Wolf.
“I personally have invited you to Indiana County, and I have not heard from your office,” Keith said after Wednesday’s county board meeting.
He was referring to comments at the recent Independent Regulatory Review Commission hearing where it was stated that in fact there had been contact between the governor’s office and local officials in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
It in turn was in response to Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard, who recalled a letter sent to Wolf earlier this year.
“That letter was signed by the county commissioners, and leaders of the chambers of commerce and tourist bureaus in each county and was hand delivered to the governor’s office,” Hilliard told the IRRC.
There also are EJ areas north and east of Rural Valley in Armstrong County, as well as in the Kittanning, Ford City, Apollo, North Apollo and Leechburg areas; in Punxsutawney and areas in the southeastern corner of Jefferson County; and in such Westmoreland County areas as Vandergrift, Latrobe, and Derry and Bell townships.
“Climate change is real and has been happening for thousands of years, yet what is consistently lacking in DEP’s self-authored Climate Action Plan is acknowledgement of the progress Pennsylvania has made over the past decade in reducing emissions — a 41 percent reduction since 2010,” said state Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chairman Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming.
“We have to stop fooling ourselves that fossil fuels are to blame,” Yaw went on. “Without fossil fuels, there can be no clean or green energy. The Climate Action Plan repeatedly references ‘clean energy’ while ignoring that fossil fuels are needed for every aspect of unreliable renewables.”
On the other side of the argument is at least one opinion that Wolf’s administration isn’t doing enough.
“While RGGI is a good first step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst effects of climate change, the more immediate need is to address methane emissions as urged by the recent (United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report,” said Joseph Otis Minott, executive director and chief counsel of the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council.
“The climate change potency of methane is such that it must be a priority in any climate plan. It’s 87 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 20-year time period.”
Minott said DEP could substantially reduce methane emissions from oil and gas sites by including low-producing wells in a soon-to-be-announced existing source rule for oil and gas sites.