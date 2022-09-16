A battle with cancer that lasted for much of his tenure in the Pennsylvania General Assembly has ended with the passing Wednesday of retired state Rep. Jeffrey P. (Jeff) Pyle, 58, of Ford City, Armstrong County.
Flags of the commonwealth were lowered to half-mast at the order of Gov. Tom Wolf after Pyle’s passing.
State Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, a long-time aide to Pyle who succeeded him in a special election last year, hailed what she called “a lovely gesture” from Wolf, who ordered the commonwealth flag lowered on all state facilities and public buildings until after Pyle’s funeral.
“For over 20 years (almost 25) Jeff Pyle has been like family to me,” said his former long-time aide and later successor Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, in a Facebook post. “It’s just going to be weird without him. Cancer sucks.”
Others mourning Pyle include state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, whose 62nd District borders the 60th District and in reapportionment is picking up four Indiana County municipalities from the 60th, Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships and Saltsburg Borough.
“Jeff and I go back nearly 20 years and I consider him to be a good friend and know him as a leader and mentor in Harrisburg,” Struzzi posted on Facebook. “His passion and dedication for our local communities and our entire state were inspirational to all of us. Jeff’s sense of humor and welcoming attitude were something special, especially to those of us who were new in Harrisburg a few years ago. He will definitely be missed.”
Pyle’s district covered areas in Butler and Armstrong counties as well as Indiana. State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who represents many of those same areas, said, “my sincere condolences and prayers are with his family during this time, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Shortly after he was sworn in for his first term in the state House from the 60th District, Pyle was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2005. It returned in his chest in October 2017, and he suffered a stroke in 2020.
Pyle succeeded Rep. Jeff Coleman, who ran an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in this year’s Republican primary.
“Our valiant friend, Jeff is gone, but leaves thousands of memories colleagues, students, neighbors, and friends will never forget,” Coleman posted. “He was fiery, funny, and 100% original—never duplicated. His well-fought fight is over. All our love to Michele, Lauren and Katherine.”
Coleman also offered this quote: “Not to the strong is the battle, not to the swift is the race, but to the true and the faithful, vict’ry is promised through grace.”
Pyle retired from the state House on March 26, 2021, and in a special election later in the year Major, who also is a licensed funeral director/supervisor in Saltsburg, won over Democratic longtime Freeport educator Dr. Frank C. Prazenica Jr. and Libertarian Andrew Hreha from the Apollo area.
Pyle is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Michele Buccieri, their daughters Lauren and Katherine, and various other relatives, along with his parents-in-law Sam and Karen Buccieri.
According to Welch Funeral Service LLC in Ford City, in respecting the Pyle family’s wishes, viewing and services will be held privately. The funeral home offered a way to share memories or offer condolences at the www.welchfh.com website.