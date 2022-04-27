Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s White Township-based five-county District 10 came into the spotlight Tuesday, in the latest of a series of events by state officials highlighting regional projects that could benefit from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Plans for the five counties — Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Clarion — include nearly 559 miles of paving, and repair or replacement of 26 bridges.
The Wolf administration and PennDOT officials said those improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the act signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 15, 2021. In 2022 alone, state officials said, at least $135.5 million in additional funding will be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.
“These new projects, in addition to our ongoing projects, will only serve to strengthen and improve travel and commerce across the state,” the governor said.
At least $112 million more will go into counties covered by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization, which includes Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.
That includes additional funds for widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and the U.S. Route 422 interchange, and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in White Township. PennDOT anticipates completion of that $19.8 million project by the winter of 2023.
“We are very grateful for the additional funding,” said District 10 Executive Brian Allen. “We have been able to add more than 20 bridge projects throughout our district with these monies, and we’ll continue to move forward with our ongoing and new projects for 2022.”
New projects include the U.S. Route 422 Mentch bridges in Cherryhill Township. PennDOT said that $7.6 million project includes replacing eastbound and westbound bridges carrying Route 422 over Route 8016 or Ramp D, the Route 422 eastbound off-ramp that connects with state Route 553.
PennDOT said the goal of that project is to increase the vertical clearance over Route 8016. One structure will be replaced this year, one next year.
The North Central Rural Planning Organization, which includes Jefferson County, will receive at least $11 million more, while the Northwest Rural Planning Organization, which includes Clarion County, will receive at least $12.5 million more.