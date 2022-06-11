Gov. Tom Wolf has signed House Bill 1560, which designates 57 memorial bridges and highways across Pennsylvania.
Those in Indiana County include:
• Bridge Key 19033, on that portion of northbound U.S. Route 119 over state Route 286 in White Township, as the Specialist Five Timothy Rice Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 39537, on that portion of state Route 1005 over a tributary of Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, as the Sergeant Charles R. Learn Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 57053, located over Dixon Run at the intersection of state Route 1012 to state Route 403 in Green Township, as the Pvt. William L. Hadden Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 19231, on that portion of State Route 1014 over the abandoned Conrail Railroad, Green Township, as the Carl E. Keith Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 41272, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 286 over Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, as the Sergeant First Class Randy McCaulley Memorial Bridge.
• The interchange of U.S. Route 119 with U.S. Route 422 in White Township, as the Lt. Col. William A. Rush III Memorial Interchange.
Several other designations were included in nearby counties:
• Bridge Key 8672, on that portion of State Route 3045 over the South Branch of the Blacklick Creek, Vintondale, Cambria County, as the John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr., Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 36313, carrying state Route 981, also known as Lloyd Avenue, over Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, as the Trooper Michael Stewart III Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 45635, on that portion of state Route 1036 over Howells Run at Lake Rowena, Ebensburg, Cambria County, as the Ross W. Dixon Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8604, on that portion of State Route 2014 over U.S. 22, Cambria County, as the Sheriff Bob Kolar Sr., Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 68510, carrying state Route 271 over Coal Pit Run in Blacklick Township, Cambria County, as The Lazendorfer Brothers Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8360, on that portion of state Route 36 over Clearfield Creek, Ashville, Cambria County, as the Francis and Robert Zerbee Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8517, carrying state Route 403 over the Stonycreek River in Ferndale, Cambria County, as the Private First Class Lee David Meadows Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 41673, carrying Oakridge Drive (state Route 3102) over U.S. Route 219 in Richland Township, Cambria County, as the Cambria County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 11802, carrying state Route 3008 over Clearfield Creek, Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, as the Corporal Cecil J. Snyder Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 45531, carrying state Route 879 over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, as the Gerald “Jerry” Confer Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 8639, carrying State Route 3024, also known as Ragers Hill Road, over state Route 2006, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, Cambria County, as the PFC Donald E. Hunter, USMC Memorial Bridge.