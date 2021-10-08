Gov. Tom Wolf has signed five bills into law, including two primarily sponsored by an area state senator and two co-sponsored by an area state representative.
Senate Bills 397 and 398, now state Acts 78 and 79 of 2021, would give physician assistants a greater role in patient care.
As primarily sponsored by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, Act 78 updates the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.
It revises the requirement that a physician assistant render medical care and services “under the supervision and direction” of the supervising physician, to allow that a physician assistant only be under the “supervision” of the supervising physician.
Act 78 also increases the composition of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine by two members, a physician assistant and a physician, who will be appointed by the governor.
Also as primarily sponsored by Pittman, Act 79 updates physician assistant practice under the Medical Practice Act.
It also revises the requirement that a physician assistant render medical care and services “under the supervision” of the supervising physician, by removing the requirement that the physician assistant also be under the “direction” of that supervisor.
Act 79 also increases the composition of the State Board of Medicine by two members, a physician assistant and a physician, who will be appointed by the governor.
Pittman said the two bills also increase the ratio of the number of physician assistants a physician can supervise from four to six in all practice settings, and they prohibit an employer or entity from requiring a physician to supervise more physician assistants when the physician, in his or her clinical judgment, determines that supervising more physician assistants will negatively impact patient care or the supervision of other physician assistants.
Also signed Thursday were two bills that would provide flexibility for individuals seeking their barber or cosmetology license, both co-sponsored by state Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County).
House Bill 1182, now Act 76 of 2021, allows licensed barber schools to offer up to 50 percent of their curriculum through distance education, while House Bill 1183, now Act 77 of 2021, would allow licensed cosmetology schools to offer up to 50 percent of their curriculum through distance education.
In either case, a student at a barber or cosmetology school may only earn study and training hours through distance education for theory-based subjects, as such schools are not permitted to offer practical demonstrations through distance education.
The governor also signed House Bill 523 into law as Act 75 of 2021.
It requires that property owners who access their property through a private road maintain and repair the road at the expense of the property owner.