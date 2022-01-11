As expected, Gov. Tom Wolf “vetoed and disapproved” a joint legislative resolution that turned thumbs down on a regulation by the state Environmental Quality Board to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The Democratic governor also claimed that the Senate Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution 1 “is also procedurally defective,” saying the General Assembly failed to adopt it within a statutory timeframe prescribed in the state’s Regulatory Review Act.
“Addressing the global climate crisis is one of the most important and critical challenges we face,” Wolf said. “While the Republican-controlled General Assembly has failed to take any measures to address climate change, by joining RGGI, my administration will take a historic, proactive, and progressive approach that will have significant positive environmental, public health, and economic impacts.”
When the state Senate approved the resolution, a sponsor, Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the multi-state RGGI coalition operates what is called a carbon dioxide “cap-and-trade” program, though the cost of the “emission allowances” traded within the program is, effectively, a tax on CO2 emissions by electricity producers.
Pittman and other RGGI opponents in the legislature have said that would not only violate the state constitution, which grants exclusive power to the legislative branch to levy taxes, but would result in the closure of Pennsylvania’s coal-fired power plants, including several in and around Indiana and Armstrong counties, the loss of family-sustaining jobs and negative impacts on the state’s economy.
The governor’s office said RGGI is a solution that would stimulate the economy to the tune of $2 billion while reducing harmful greenhouse gases.
Wolf and his supporters cite polls stating that 72 percent of Pennsylvanians support the initiative.
John Neurohr Jr., a spokesman for the Clean Power PA Coalition, cited September 2020 and October 2021 polls showing such support, the latter claiming support in all geographic regions of the commonwealth.
He conceded that a poll cited by his organization “does include a representative sample of folks from more rural parts of Pennsylvania, but too small a sample” from Indiana and Armstrong counties “to look at just those areas by themselves.”
Pittman said he expected attempts to override the veto in both chambers of the General Assembly, and predicted that the matter will end up in the courts.