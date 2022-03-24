If a customer calls or visits Oak Grove Realty in Indiana, they’ll be greeted by a woman.
An all-female team makes up the company, with Kari DeStefano, broker/owner; Tammi Lovejoy, associate broker; and Realtors Jessica E. Stonebraker and Heather DeStefano, Kari’s daughter.
Oak Grove Realty opened in August of 2013 after Kari DeStefano and her partner, Amy Provias, felt it was time to branch out on their own. Provias has since retired, along with Gloria Blankenship, another member of their team.
“We wanted to be able to make our decisions as to how property management was handled, improve it, do the best job we could for our tenants and our owners and make sure everyone is being treated honestly and fairly,” Kari DeStefano said. “I’m not saying it wasn’t happening before, I’ve just found that being able to be your own boss, make the decisions, I’m just happier with it this way.”
The company is a buyer agency and provides listings and sales, as well as manages properties for about 50 owners with between 300 and 350 rentals, both student and residential housing.
“I have a great team,” Kari Destefano said. “I can honestly say we have an office where we can get along and have a good time and make sure the work gets done.”
That team includes many years of experience.
Lovejoy has been in real estate since 2007 and with Oak Grove since 2014; Stonebraker has been a Realtor for 20 years, and with Oak Grove since 2019; and Heather DeStefano started as a part-time employee at Oak Grove’s inception, going full-time the next year and becoming a licensed Realtor in 2016.
“We work hard to make sure that everything is done properly, ethically and quickly,” Kari DeStefano said.
While the company has existed since 2013, the real estate service is a more recent offering.
“Oak Grove specialized in student and residential rentals prior to me coming aboard,” Stonebraker said.
“When I joined back in March 2019, that’s when Kari decided to branch out to do the real estate side. We’re a small company, in a sense, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I think from the time that Oak Grove put their hands out there into the real estate side, I feel that we are very successful.”
“We pride ourselves in not charging additional fees,” Kari DeStefano said.
“We didn’t see any reason behind charging anything above and beyond our commission,” Lovejoy said.
For property management, Oak Grove works with subcontractors.
“We have a good system to take care of all of our tenants,” Kari DeStefano said. “We make sure their concerns are addressed quickly. We qualify our tenants. Problems are few. It’s busy, but true problems are few.”
“We seen a lot over the years, but we never say we’ve seen it all,” Lovejoy said. “Every day is a new lesson.”
“One thing about property management is it’s never the same,” said Lovejoy.
“It keeps us hopping continuously.”
“No day is ever the same,” Stonebraker said.
The group had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it went better than expected, they said.
“Student rentals were very atypical during COVID,” Heather DeStefano said. “The classes were online, offline, online, offline.”
“It definitely made us make some changes,” Kari DeStefano said, with a shift of providing more services online, such as videos.
“Through COVID, we tried to be very understanding of why sometimes people may not have been able to pay their rent on time,” Lovejoy said. “We made some workarounds and concessions on that, where maybe we didn’t charge late fees at that particular time, and just had some different adaptations that we had to go through. For the most part, our tenants are great. We didn’t have a problem with any of them.”
“Even without the eviction moratorium, I don’t think we would’ve evicted anyone,” Heather DeStefano said. “That was really nice to make it through like that.”
The group instead guided tenants to resources.
“We told them where they could go to get some help if need be,” Lovejoy said.
“We want to treat people the way we would want to be treated,” Kari DeStefano said.
That philosophy spills out into all aspects of the business.
“On the student side, I know when I go into a student rental, I think of, ‘OK, would I let my son live here? Would this be a place that I would want my son to spend his years in college?’” Lovejoy said. “We kind of look at it from that point of view as well.”
Looking to the future, the group hopes to grow.
That started with a move to a new bigger office at 39 S. Sixth St. in Indiana in November of 2020.
“We are possibly looking at expanding the sales side and maybe getting other agents in at some point,” Lovejoy said.
“And we don’t discriminate; we would take a girl or a guy,” Kari DeStefano said.
They encouraged people to utilize the business.
“If someone is looking to rent or purchase we’d love to help them out,” Kari DeStefano said.
“We can literally help you out with all of your housing needs, not just buying and selling a house.
“We can do the property management. We can put you in a rental while you’re trying to find your forever home, that sort of thing,” Heather DeStefano said. “If it involves real estate, come see Oak Grove.”