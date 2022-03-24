Indiana attorney Marcy Colkitt has earned success in her careers, as one of the top trial lawyers in America and as owner of two care homes opened within the last five years in White Township.
Over the years, though, the latter has become her prime focus and passion — caring for Indiana County’s senior citizens.
“I think I have a passion for the seniors,” Colkitt said. “I just love them.”
Colkitt and her husband, Paul Castro, opened the The Fountains at Indiana, a luxury personal care home along West Pike, in 2017 — the Indiana area’s first new facility for seniors in 20 years. Last July, they introduced The Gardens, the county’s first dedicated standalone memory care facility, as a companion unit to The Fountains at Indiana.
“I know every one of my residents. I might forget somebody’s name once in awhile, but I sure try not to,” Colkitt said. “And I try to reach out to people. I try and give them a little touch. It matters.”
This was evident on a recent Friday morning, when she walked into the dining area of The Gardens and greeted each resident sitting at the table, giving their shoulders a light rub and making conversation.
Colkitt, a health care attorney, has extensive knowledge and expertise in both fields. She has been practicing law for 34 years and has done a lot of health care work as well.
“I’ve had ownership in medical labs, surgery centers, cancer centers, all sorts of health care businesses that I’ve been an owner in with my brother,” she said. “So I’ve learned all the health care business on the side, and a lot of that was legal and business.
“In that, we got into the nursing home business, and I have been in the skilled nursing home business for 20 years.”
A native of Plumville, Colkitt graduated from Marion Center in 1981, then studied at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., graduating in 1985 with dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and economics.
She then went directly to the University of Pennsylvania Law School in Philadelphia, graduating in 1988, and went to work for Reed Smith in Pittsburgh on its traveling litigation team.
“I traveled all over the country doing trials, basically what I call the traveling trial team,” Colkitt said. “It’s kind of high intensity, you’re on the road a lot. But you get a tremendous amount of experience if you do it.”
She gained “tremendous exposure” to the federal and state courts after working on the traveling litigation team for four years.
She has also done a lot of arbitration cases, and cases against insurance companies on large claims.
“I represented a lot of school districts and that sort of thing,” Colkitt said.
“I got a lot of work under my belt doing that, but it was 60, 70 hours a week work.”
Colkitt and her husband relocated to Indiana in 1993, when she started her law firm, and “I’ve been here ever since.”
Colkitt is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of only a couple of women on this side of the state, she said.
“I’ve had a lot of cases that have been a lot of millions of dollars, and that’s good,” she said. “But at the end of the day, that’s not really what matters. I love this work,” referring to her involvement with the senior population.
When planning The Fountains, Colkitt and Castro envisioned “elegant … unparalleled luxury accommodations … and vibrant living for seniors,” according to a 2017 Gazette article.
Once The Fountains opened, they realized there was a need for a dedicated memory care facility based on the increasing request for memory care placements. From there, The Gardens was constructed next door.
It is the only secured freestanding building in Indiana, with codes and alarms. The residents do not know the location of the front door based on the building’s design.
“Everything we do here is just for memory care,” Colkitt said. “When we’re planning our meals … we think about it.” Residents need to be reminded of their daily routine, and The Gardens staff uses “queuing” techniques to provide direction for them.
“We’re showering them and helping them dress and getting their clothes,” Colkitt said. There’s a beautician that comes on Fridays and does hair, “and we do their nails and that sort of thing.”
At The Fountains, most of the residents are in their 80s and 90s.
“Those are folks that, a lot of them have health challenges,” she said. “Mostly everybody has some issues, but they don’t have the memory issues. So that’s a different approach.
“You do whatever the need is for the person there. They’re much more independent.
“They need help; some need more help and some need less. We take all those kind of people.”
The Fountains also takes individuals who need “bridge services.”
“Maybe they’ve been in the hospital and they need bridge services where maybe for two months the family’s not sure — can we take mom home? Does mom need to go into personal care? Maybe she’s going to get better and she’ll be able to go home. So those bridge services help families figure out what’s the next step.”
Colkitt received her license as a personal care home administrator, even though she doesn’t act in that capacity, “so that I learned all the rules.” She also has completed all the certifications for memory care.
“I’m not here as a caregiver, but they’re good. There are different trainings,” she said.
Colkitt uses her legal expertise to go the extra mile for her residents and their families, such as getting veterans benefits.
“We help them do that whole process,” she said.
She also tries to help facilitate when there are differences between family members when it comes to making decisions.
“The legal stuff really helps me help families, because whether there’s issues with powers of attorney, health care proxies, there’s a lot of legal issues that tend to come up in this age group,” Colkitt said. “I don’t represent them, I don’t do that as a paid part of the business, but I can try and give some guidance. I give free legal consultations where I can, and can try and help guide people or make suggestions, because there are different things that people can do to plan ahead. Because I know what happens when there aren’t plans.”
Other ways she and her staff strive to go above and beyond is by taking residents to doctors’ appointments, assembling items such as Easter baskets for them and even providing sweets from Oakmont Bakery for dessert.
“I like to decorate. The memory care residents really like lights and music,” Colkitt said. “So we really do a lot of lights and music. They love decorations.”
Operating the care facilities isn’t without its challenges.
“COVID was very difficult,” Colkitt said. “It was hard on the residents; they were fearful.”
With the news and media coverage, Colkitt said, they tried to turn the televisions off to reduce some of that fear. “They were afraid.”
But she and her staff also tried to keep them informed, “letting them understand maybe why their son or daughter wasn’t coming in to visit them.”
Colkitt also required all of her staff to be vaccinated.
“We did that as soon as the vaccine came out,” she said. “That was difficult because we lost some staff over that. But I was adamant that everybody had to be vaccinated; that included hairdressers and everybody.”
She said that caused some challenges, and there were some who “weren’t thrilled about that.”
“And I recognize that, and it’s their choice, because I don’t like the government to mandate things on people, but this is a private business and my job is to keep everybody here safe. That’s my primary job, is to make sure everybody’s safe.”
Colkitt said it “took a little while, but we made it work.” She and Castro even came in and did the cooking.
“When you own it, you have to do it,” she said.
Another challenge for Colkitt, she said, is the misperception that a memory care facility “is a facility where people are screaming or people are really disruptive.”
“That’s not how we run,” she said, adding that somebody can have an outburst, but “that’s part of the disease, and they can’t control it. But it’s our job to try and help manage that so that they live their best lives possible.”
“People think it’s like cuckoo house, and it’s not true,” Colkitt said. “We’re not a psychiatric facility; we’re a memory care facility,” and it’s about getting that disillusion out for people.
Colkitt and her staff aim to keep residents engaged and active, with live music three days a week at The Gardens, as well as crafting and exercise with staff from the YMCA, which gives them interaction with other people.
“We have a number of women here who do 10,000 steps a day,” Colkitt said. “A lot of people with dementia pace, so this building is designed so you can walk. That keeps them moving and that also gets their energy expended.”
And it’s like a community, she said. “Most of them like to sit around and talk. It’s a sense that ‘somebody’s with me and somebody’s listening.’”
Colkitt gets part-time help from her youngest son, Michael, a senior at Indiana High School. Castro, her husband of 33 years, who is a board-certified medical physicist, also is involved, but not as hands-on, she said. Colkitt and Castro have two other children: daughter Grace, also an attorney, and son Paul, a nursing home administrator in California. Michael is attending Bucknell University’s School of Management in the fall with an interest in business, Colkitt said. And she’s a dedicated hockey mom, as Michael plays varsity hockey. “I’m very involved with the hockey program,” she said. “Hockey’s a commitment.”
But Colkitt isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Plans are already underway to expand beyond the White Township centers, to DuBois.
“I’m going to be opening a 28-bed facility ... which is going to be 18 personal care rooms and 10 memory care rooms all under one roof called The Fountains at DuBois,” she said. She’s hoping to start construction this summer.
And she has “a number of other locations that we’re looking at right now too” in the western Pa. region. As far as how many she’d like to operate, “we’ll take it as it goes.”
“We need it,” Colkitt said. “When people come in these buildings, they go, ‘Wow, this isn’t like where my grandma was.’ And it changes their whole perception. So lots of times, older people are hesitant or fight with their families about going to a place. When they come to our facilities — this is more of a hotel feel, and that’s what we’re trying to (do). I call it a ‘homey hotel.’ We find that that transition is much smoother because of that.”
Colkitt’s approach is about going beyond just caring for her residents.
“We really try and look at the whole package and see what’s going on,” she said. “I can tell you, the families have been very, very appreciative, like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe how much better mom’s doing.’ And then they feel better about it. So it’s good for everybody.
“I enjoy it. It makes me feel good. At the end of the day, you feel like you did something to help.”
Colkitt says after all her years in law, she’s now “in Phase 2.”
“The legal work, I work hard at it and I’m a good lawyer, and I’ve been very financially successful,” she said. “However ... you’re fighting over money. And when you’re younger, it’s more important. The older I’ve gotten, my focus has changed.
“I like Phase 2. I really do.”
Colkitt is grateful to the community, and to the families for putting their trust in her to care for their loved ones.
“I’m very appreciative of how the community has embraced these facilities,” she said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to care for so many loved ones of families in our community. It’s an honor to take care of their families.”