Dean’s Diner, under the management of Marilyn Hafer, has been a staple for travelers along Route 22 for decades.
Its classic atmosphere and original dining car, made by Fodero Dining Car Co., was hauled to its current location in 1952. Since then, it has been long established as a place to stop and grab some hearty, homemade food.
The diner is currently the last surviving diner that was part of a group owned by the Dean family. Founder Harry P. Dean, his sons, Emerson and Rodney Dean, cousin Bill Henning and, later, Emerson’s son Darrell, once owned diners in Blairsville, Indiana, Huntington, Forest Hills and the New Castle area.
The very first was opened in 1927 in Indiana. Over the years other diners followed, but the one on Route 22 is the last one standing.
Darrell took over the ownership in 1965 after his father passed away and the Dean estate has owned the diner since Darrell passed in 2003.
Currently, the diner is under the management of Hafer, who has been in the position of manager for more than 20 years and has seen, even in her span of time working, multiple generations of customers and visitors go through the restaurant.
Hafer also said that her years of work have really gotten her into the swing of keeping Dean’s running.
“I’m not a quitter,” she said, regarding her day-to-day operations of the diner. “I’ve got to keep things going and keep things together.”
Managing a restaurant, especially one as well-known and often visited as Dean’s, is no small task.
Hafer said that others looking to get into the business need to recognize the work for what it is.
“It’s a big challenge,” she said. “But, if you have the will to do the work and the will to keep things going, then anyone can do it.”
Currently, Hafer is facing the challenge of getting staff members and employees to come into work.
“It’s a struggle with everyone at the moment, I think,” she said.
But, as with all challenges, “I’m taking it as it comes,” Hafer said.
For those wondering what to get off of the restaurant’s menu of homemade cooking, Hafer had some recommendations.
“Try our pot roast sandwiches,” she said. “And definitely try our homemade pies.”
The pies have always been a popular favorite at the restaurant and are often advertised on the sign that drivers pass as they travel Route 22. The pies are all made from scratch each day at the diner. In addition to the pies, the restaurant also offers breakfast favorites, as well as lunch items and dinner entrees.
Dean’s is open 24 hours a day and busy times can vary around meal times, but there’s ample room with the addition of a spacious dining room off the side of the original dining car. Regular customers and first-time visitors alike appreciate the friendly atmosphere that’s provided not only by the physical building, but by the employees as well.
For those who are local to the area or for those traveling who haven’t visited Dean’s before, Hafer said to expect a “down to earth place.”
“We’re a small business,” Hafer said. “We’re an individually owned and local restaurant.”