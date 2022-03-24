It will be nine years this month since Wendy Weeks took over as the owner and operator of the Homemade Restaurant, 5820 US-119, Marion Center.
She’s been with the restaurant for longer, however, starting as a server when she was just 17, in 1999.
“I worked here through the end of high school and through college,” she said.
Eventually, the previous owners, the Cordells, decided to retire and step back a bit from their work with the restaurant. They kept the ice cream shop next door and Weeks decided to buy the restaurant from them.
“It seemed like the next step,” she said.
Starting out, Weeks said she was “a terrible server. I was scared of everything. I was definitely that shy kid in the corner, terrified to walk up to tables and actually talk to people. But, I definitely learned confidence and that confidence definitely grew with me. I learned to small talk and chat with people. Eventually, after working in a restaurant like this, you start to go out of your way to make people happy and you gain great social and teamwork skills.”
In addition to serving, Weeks eventually got on the line and started to learn the ins and outs of cooking before she eventually took the management and ownership position. She loves hearing her customers’ reactions to her work.
“I love the feedback from customers,” she said. “Food makes people happy.”
The restaurant gets its name not only from the homemade-style food they serve, but from the welcoming atmosphere and family-like setting that it provides.
“The connection that my staff and customers have is really special,” Weeks said. “They’re very much like a family and it’s not just the regular customers, but the new people that stop in. We get people from all over that stop in. They get excited to eat at a place like this because it’s so different from what they’re used to seeing.”
Creating a good relationship with her staff is important to Weeks, who said that a good 80 to 85 percent of her workers are at their first job.
“It’s my favorite part and sometimes the most frustrating,” she said with a laugh.
“But, I’m the first boss to a lot of people that come through here to work. There can be some really nasty bosses out there and they can be especially nasty to first-time workers. So I try to be patient with them and have a lot of patience. I like being that lead in to that next spot in their life. I try to teach them teamwork and responsibility and things like ‘if you’re going to call off, here’s how early you should try to do that,’ and things like that.”
Weeks said that those who have never eaten at the restaurant can expect to be welcomed and comfortable with their dining experience.
“It’s a really happy place,” she said. “All of my servers are comfortable chatting with people. They’re getting to know you, they’re asking where you’re from and what you’re up to.”
And, of course, the food is good too.
“It’s homemade,” Weeks said with a laugh. “This is the kind of food that your mom made when you were growing up. It’s good and familiar favorites.”
Weeks said she tries to do a major overhaul of the menu about every two years.
“I like to switch things up so we don’t stale completely,” she said. “It’s too hard to do it too frequently, but when I do, I try to make sure the prices are right and get things that match what the customers want. The feel of the restaurant has stayed the same, but it’s always good to bring in new ingredients or try out things that are hot right now.”
When it comes to being the owner and operator of a restaurant, Weeks said she has learned to roll with the punches.
“You never know what’s coming next,” she said. “There is always going to be something. Something is always going to pop up. Something will break, or go wrong; it’s always something. So you definitely have to be quick on you feat to deal with challenges like this. You have to switch gears really fast. And things are always changing. The industry itself has changed so much since I first started. But it’s fun working through those changes, sometimes. That’s part of the fun, is nothing is ever the same. You never know what you’re going to get when you come in each day.”
With the pandemic, Weeks, like many other restaurant owners, faced some unique challenges. When in-person dining was prohibited, she tried to do take-out and pick-up only meals. But, with the location of the restaurant being in between two towns, it was hard.
“A lot of people have to drive quite a bit to get to us,” she said. “So take-out didn’t work all too well for us, especially since after they picked up their food, it would be a 15- or 20-minute drive back to their house and by then the food would be cold. It got really scary for a minute, but we have a really great customer base that did make the drive out to get food from us.”
With constantly changing guidelines, Weeks said she felt like things were stopping and starting and spinning on a dime until the mandates were eased and lifted.
“We opened fully as soon as we were able to,” she said. “And throughout it all my staff was wonderful, they never complained or fought, they worked hard and were wonderful.”
These challenges, pandemic or otherwise, shouldn’t be a detriment to those wanting to get into the business of restaurant ownership or management, Weeks said.
Weeks particularly encouraged women who might have the dream to start one of their own.
“It’s a lot of work, but it doesn’t matter how scared you are. It is always going to be OK.”
Helping Weeks with the ups and downs of running the restaurant are a support network of employees, friends and family.
“I’m so thankful for all of them,” she said. “They have always been supportive of me throughout the years, no matter what I’m doing. I’ve got a really incredible support system.”