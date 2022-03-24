At AllStar Garage Door LLC in Homer City, Robin Malcolm is the driving force behind the business.
The company provides sales and service of garage doors and openers. Founded in 2005 by Malcolm, the business will celebrate 17 years in July.
Before the business was founded, Malcolm had been working full time, but left the workforce to be a stay-at-home mom and to help to take care of her father-in-law, who was ill.
After her father-in-law passed away and the children were older, Malcolm was looking to start a business.
At first, she pondered opening a craft store.
But her husband, Butch Pitzerell, suggested opening AllStar Garage Door LLC instead.
Having worked previously in that industry for six or seven years, Malcolm agreed.
“I knew the business,” Malcolm said.
“It’s something I knew and something that I thought was needed. There’s just a few in the area.”
It was the right decision. AllStar Garage Door LLC is experiencing a period of growth, Malcolm said, especially in the last few years, averaging 35 new customers per month.
“We’ve been growing and growing and growing. It’s amazing,” she said.
Malcolm wears several hats within her business. She schedules appointments, provides quotes, works in the office, provides customer service and runs parts to employees when necessary.
“I’m the complete office,” she said. “Other than install the door, I do it all.”
In the earlier days of the business, she even unloaded all the trucks and went on installation jobs when it was just Malcolm and one other employee.
“If we had a big door, I would go and give him a helping hand,” she said.
“I did that for several years.”
Today, there are four employees at AllStar Garage Door LLC, including Malcolm, her son Hunter Pitzerell, and longtime employee Jeff Long.
Her husband helps out as well, for free.
The business serves Indiana County and beyond, reaching customers in places such as Greensburg, Ford City and Ebensburg.
She believes their reputation helps drive business.
“We have a great reputation,” she said. “The guys do a great job and our prices are fair. People are happy with our work. If it’s not right, we make it right.”
While there used to be downtime from the busy season in December around Christmas, that hasn’t been the case in the last few years.
“Now it’s constantly busy,” she said.
Considered an essential business, they didn’t even get a break during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
“We were just slammed,” she said.
With everyone stuck at home, it actually made it easier for Malcolm to schedule installations.
To help other businesses and first responders in those tough times, once a week they would purchase meals from a local restaurant for first responders.
“They were overworked and exhausted,” said Malcolm, who has children who work in the health field.
Malcolm said she and her employees try hard to ensure customers are pleased with their work.
“We just want people to be happy with the job,” she said.
Sometimes, they leave a garage cleaner than when they started.
Other times, it means helping a homeowner move a heavy object in a house, or taking a few extra minutes to chat.
“The guys are very honest, very knowledgeable and very courteous,” she said.
“If they are doing a favor for others, I don’t care. That’s more valuable than making another couple bucks somewhere else.”
When Malcolm has the rare chance to relax, she enjoys fishing for walleye in Canada with Butch.
Two of her children and her grandchildren live in Florida, so she also enjoys traveling there. But she doesn’t consider it a vacation.
“When I’m in Florida, I take my suitcase full of files and computers,” Malcolm said.
“I don’t go on vacation. I just go away. I don’t know if I could go on vacation. I’m not good at that.”