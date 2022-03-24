It could be said that Dr. Sara Webber runs her business the old-fashioned way — with strong personal attention to the customer: meeting her patients’ needs and making their care and the good of their families her first priorities.
Maybe the way someone’s grandpa used to do it.
Webber joined the staff of Indiana Audiology under Dr. Donna Zorich in 2009 and accepted the opportunity to take over ownership of the practice in 2012 when Zorich retired.
Being a business owner wasn’t an immediate goal for Webber. A staff of two runs the business office and assists Webber (and she said Indiana Audiology has an opportunity for another employee to divide time between performing front-office duties and being an audiology assistant) but the key to Indiana Audiology’s success is through her commitment to help hearing-impaired individuals and their families.
And the idea of the owner treating the patients is as personal as it gets: “We are a local, independent, community-oriented practice,” according to the Indiana Audiology website.
Webber said she grew more passionate about her mission after talking to her family about choosing audiology as her career. At that time, her grandfather had been quietly suffering from hearing loss and had been resistant her grandmother’s pleas for him to having his hearing checked.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the practice, she said, convinced her grandfather to see an audiologist.
“While I was studying in school, I was really interested in all the classwork and learning about the auditory system and how communication works with your hearing. But in my personal life, I saw a huge transformation in my grandfather,” Webber said. “He went from falling asleep at family gatherings because he couldn’t hear, to being in the middle of things. It reaffirmed what I wanted to do, to help people every day. And I get to see it every day.
“He was almost 80 and I was 20, so I didn’t really know him very well — until he could hear. He was really funny, I learned, and he had a lot to contribute to the conversation and I would not have known that had he not been able to hear. This is super-rewarding.”
Webber was raised in Ohio, earned her bachelor’s degree at Ohio State University and a master’s at Vanderbilt University. She said she aspired to become an attorney but her interest shifted to the medical field after she started college.
“I shadowed a few attorneys, who were awesome, and they definitely helped people, which is what I wanted to do, but there wasn’t a lot of personal interaction. There was a lot of researching things in the law library and I wasn’t sure it was what I wanted,” Webber said. “I was drawn to the medical side of things … and I took an introductory class in speech and hearing science, and I was immediately drawn to the hearing side of things and helping people hear better.”
Her professional path has taken her through service at Veterans Administration hospitals in the Washington, D.C., area and to Georgetown Hospital; while there, she earned her doctorate in audiology through a University of Florida distance-learning program.
Webber moved on to Eastern Maine Medical Center before she arrived at Indiana Audiology.
She resides in White Township with her husband Jesse and their kids, Waverly and Tovan.
Here, her drive to help individuals is satisfied.
“In general, you need to look at the person first and take care of that person’s needs and think about the money second,” she said. “If you always do right by the person in front of you, that’s the way to go. That’s something Donna always talked to me about.”
That’s something her grandpa might be proud of.
The common everyday view that most people have of audiology is simple. Hearing aids.
It’s far more than that, Webber said, and therein lies the real reward of helping people to hear better.
Hearing is the most social of our senses, she said.
“Audiology also is looking at your communication ability; it’s looking at how your brain processes speech, quiet and background noise. Typically, hearing devices are needed for hearing loss that cannot be surgically corrected,” Webber said. “You need to realize that there’s more to it than putting on hearing devices and hearing again.
“Your brain has to learn how to hear again.”
That’s because hearing loss, on average, goes on for seven years before a person seeks help, she said.
“A certain amount of auditory deprivation happens, so it takes up to several months before those neural pathways get re-established. I think a lot of people don’t realize that brain connection, so they can get frustrated with hearing devices and hearing all these sounds again. But if you understand what is happening and work with a professional that can help your brain get adjusted to hearing again, your outcome ends up being better.
“You need to work with a professional who makes sure they are set correctly for you and give you the communication strategies for you to be successful,” she said.
Webber said that is the biggest secret to the importance of audiology as a branch of medicine — and where she finds the greatest value in her profession.
“Hearing is your most social sense. That’s what connects you to people. Your eyes connect you to things, but hearing connects you to people,” she said. “It’s really rewarding for me to have people come back and say they can hear their grandchildren. They can go to a family reunion and be a part of the conversation. Or they can be in their jobs and feel like they are contributing and not missing anything.”
Indiana Audiology still operates fully safe today. Masking is required for all inside the office, according to ongoing Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and infection control measures are more strictly followed now.
While the service is considered medical care and follows regulations for healthcare facilities, it ironically was classified by Pennsylvania at the start of the pandemic as “nonessential — which most of my patients would completely disagree!” Webber said.
Enduring a two-month shutdown in spring 2020, Indiana Audiology adopted drop-off, drive-up and pick-up points and even instituted home delivery for patients to get supplies and leave hearing aids for adjustment. No patients could be examined in the office for two-and-a-half months and revenue dried up.
Webber said the practice has fully recovered, though.
“We had to be creative with how to take care of people … but in general, our patients wanted to come back in when we opened our doors. We have recovered from the pandemic, but it gave us different routes of trying to help people and being flexible.”
As much as patient satisfaction is important to her, Webber said she enjoys seeing her staff thrive in the business.
“As a business owner, I like those things, too, but I also like to see success in my employees and see how working in this business and helping other people can drive some success in their lives, too.”
And that might be the way grandpa used to do it, too.
The Indiana Audiology office at 1011 Water St. makes appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and provides complete information about its services online at https://www.indianaaudiology.com/.