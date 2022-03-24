The last six years have shown big changes for Indiana area’s “one-stop wedding shop,” White Lace Bridal.
What started with an Etsy shop in 2014 for owners Cari Bailey and Jodi Bartholomew, who were also renting out décor and linens at the time, has grown — first to a small space on North Fifth Street in Indiana Borough in 2016, then to a larger shop in White Township in 2017 before settling at the current location of 80 North Ave. in White Township.
“We set a five-year goal that we wanted to own a building instead of continuing to rent. The building we purchased had caught our eye for several years and we finally were in the position to move forward with purchasing,” Bartholomew said.
Setting goals is advice the pair would give to any woman with a business dream.
“Make small steps. Keep trying and don’t give up, surround yourself with people who support you,” Bailey said.
That’s exactly what the women, who met about 14 years ago while working at Indiana Regional Medical Center, have done.
“I got married and Jodi helped me plan my wedding and we both knew we had a passion for the wedding industry,” Bailey said. “Traveling out of town for everything was a hassle.”
White Lace solves that problem for area women. The new location includes three bridal suites that are a part of a round structure that allows each bride to have a semi-private experience with family and friends.
“We want our brides to feel special and be able to assist them in finding the perfect dress for their perfect day,” Bartholomew said.
While the showroom features a variety of wedding dress styles, colors and silhouettes, brides are encouraged to take a look online before their appointment to get inspiration and an idea of what they might like. Bailey and Bartholomew said this helps their consultants better understand what the bride is looking for.
There are currently eight employees at White Lace Bridal, and all are women.
“They are an amazing group and we take pride in our employees,” Bailey said. “They all have such great ambition and really enjoy helping our customers find the perfect attire. We take pride on selling an experience, not just a dress.”
While the website bills White Lace Bridal as a modern bridal boutique with an Instagram-worthy vibe, the space is perfect for those celebrating other occasions, as well.
A designated space for prom and homecoming gowns was recently added with both short and long formal gowns.
“Prom is just around the corner and it has been exciting assisting these customers as proms the past two years either didn’t happen or looked a little different,” Bailey said.
That difference was due to the start of the pandemic in 2020, which affected both proms and weddings. The store was closed for a few months, but the owners said they didn’t really see weddings canceled.
“Brides scaled back their wedding sizes,” Bartholomew said. “They continued on or were able to reschedule.”
This year they are noticing that the sizes of weddings are increasing again and have seemed to resume back to what they were prior to the pandemic.
White Lace also offers tuxedo rentals and dresses for the bridal party, mothers of the bride and groom and flower girls.
While they no longer offer rentals, custom-made invitations are still available through the Etsy shop that started it all, and the pair feels they have really found their niche.
“We wanted to pursue what we love to do,” Bailey said.
When not working on their business, Bailey and Bartholomew keep busy.
“I enjoy spending time with my family, I have an 8-year-old son who keeps me busy,” Bailey said. “Jodi enjoys spending time with her family and dog.”
Bailey also loves to take her family to their camp in the mountains to relax, and Bartholomew, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son, enjoys baking, fashion and interior design, according to their website.
When asked what advice they would give to a woman still working toward her goals, they encouraged her to keep going.
“Never give up. Keep aiming for your goals. It’s a struggle to get there,” Bailey said.
“Everyone says there were all these things out there for women, but we weren’t seeing them. Just don’t give up.”
For more information on White Lace Bridal, visit Facebook, Instagram, Etsy or the website at www.whitelacebridalpa.com.