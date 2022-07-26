At the Philadelphia Street ramp off U.S. Route 422, motorists are being advised that they can only go as far as Wolf Run Drive before they run into this week’s work by Plum Contracting Inc. on replacing the bridge carrying that highway over a culvert.
That hasn’t stopped motorists from trying — or doing U-turns as heavy equipment blocks the area where Plum crews are involved in a $632,000 project involving bridge removal, culvert placement and roadway reconstruction.
The work is going on as weather permits, following what the National Weather Service reported to be up to a inch and a half of rain early Monday in the Indiana area, ahead of a cold front.
The project is expected to keep West Pike closed through Sunday night in the vicinity of the juncture with Ben Franklin Road.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 has suggested detours around the work.
From downtown Indiana, PennDOT recommends that westbound traffic should turn left and follow Ben Franklin Road South for 1½ miles to the intersection with state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) at Eat’n Park, and turn right onto Route 286 West.
Drivers then travel about two-thirds of a mile past Walmart to a right turn at the Oakland Avenue interchange onto U.S. Route 422.
After turning onto U.S. Route 422, motorists should head approximately 2½ miles to the Philadelphia Street exit.
Eastbound traffic should follow U.S. Route 422 past the Philadelphia Street exit to the state Route 286/Oakland Avenue interchange. At the end of the off ramp there, turn left onto state Route 286 and proceed to the intersection with Ben Franklin Road South near Eat’n Park.
That will take motorists through another road project, an aspect of the ongoing $19.83 million Route 286 (Oakland Avenue)/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project conducted by crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant.
Drivers coming off Route 422 to return toward downtown Indiana can then turn left onto Ben Franklin Road South, which also is known as Business Route 422 or state Route 4422.
Gulisek crews currently are focusing on the vicinity of Walmart and ALDI, though white markers are found as far on the other side of Ben Franklin/Indian Springs Road as the S&T Bank branch office.
PennDOT expects completion of the entire Oakland Avenue project by December 2023.