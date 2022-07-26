At the Philadelphia Street ramp off U.S. Route 422, motorists are being advised that they can only go as far as Wolf Run Drive before they run into this week’s work by Plum Contracting Inc. on replacing the bridge carrying that highway over a culvert.

That hasn’t stopped motorists from trying — or doing U-turns as heavy equipment blocks the area where Plum crews are involved in a $632,000 project involving bridge removal, culvert placement and roadway reconstruction.