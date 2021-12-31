Indiana Borough Council could have a new manager to consider when it meets for its first work session of 2022 on Jan. 18.
It isn’t any of the four candidates considered by borough officials in the three months since C. Michael Foote resigned that position.
“Fred Ventresco is no longer in the running for the manager position,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad said in an email Monday. “I think we have someone, but, until the appointment has been finalized, I’d rather not publicize it.”
Ventresco, city administrator in Milan, Mo., had reached a second interview earlier this month. As for the others, both local applicants and a second out-of-town applicant all withdrew.
Still, Broad said, council probably will have a vote at the January work session.
As approved by council earlier this month, the borough is reversing its order of monthly meetings, with voting meetings normally to take place at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month — but in January it will be on the first Monday, Jan. 3, following a reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Work sessions, also known as agenda preparatory sessions, will take place on the third Tuesday of each month.
Nichole Sipos has been serving as assistant treasurer, and since last month as assistant manager.
Foote resigned after three years as borough manager in Indiana, effective Sept. 17.
“We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Broad said in a Facebook message to The Indiana Gazette at the time. Foote confirmed his resignation, said he had no additional comment, and referred any further inquiry to Broad.
Foote, 64, came to Indiana after a tenure as sustainability and solid waste manager for Reading, Berks County, in the spring of 2018.
Three days after he resigned, Foote turned up in a new job as manager in Lancaster Township, Butler County. A local newspaper said Foote would see a number of changes from his previous job in Indiana — but that didn’t mean he was out of his element.
“That’s really what I’ve learned and what is transferable, both from Indiana and from my previous municipalities and some of the work I’ve done over the years,” Foote told the Cranberry Eagle. “You just have to be able to listen because the community should decide what their culture should be and the community should decide how they want to pursue the future.”
In a way, Foote followed in the footsteps of Bradley Gotshall, who served for a year as Indiana manager before leaving for a similar job in Millersville, Lancaster County, a town closer to his wife’s family.
Foote served about the same amount of time in Reading, after spending seven years in a similar post in Gillette, Wyo.
“A community defines what sustainability is for a community,” Foote said in 2018.
Meanwhile, Broad appointed a search committee for a new manager consisting of chairs of council’s four standing committees, Sean McDaniel (administration), Gerald Smith (public works and also council vice president), Donald Lancaster (public safety) and Ben Ford (community development).
Foote’s tenure in Indiana was marked by his crossing swords with leaders of Utility Workers Union of America Local 580, which said they have gone more than a year and a half without a contract, during which the number of non-uniformed employees dropped from 33 to 23.
That contract dispute may have been resolved recently, with a tentative agreement approved Dec. 27 by Local 580 that council may consider on Monday.
Another issue still on the table is how Indiana should use $1,378,179.52 in American Rescue Plan funding. Borough officials see the funds covering infrastructure needs.
Foote said the borough needed to make a commitment to projects that have to begin by 2024 and be completed by 2026.