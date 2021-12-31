Two years ago, a contract between Indiana Borough and its non-uniformed employees expired.
Within days, a new contract may be approved by Indiana Borough Council, ending a dispute that survived changes in management at the borough building, and which often was marked by acrimony.
In a vote Monday, members of Utility Workers Union of America Local 580 accepted an agreement worked out in a four-hour bargaining session Dec. 16.
“It was a nice change in atmosphere meeting with the Borough’s new committee, (Solicitor) Pat Dougherty, (Assistant Manager) Nichole Sipos, and President of Council Peter Broad,” Local 580 President Denise Brudnock said.
“We were able to meet in a very civilized discussion and remedy issues from both sides.”
Terms were not disclosed.
The catalyst for that change came Dec. 7, when council voted to replace labor attorney Gretchen Love, from the Pittsburgh law firm of Campbell Durrant, with Dougherty, who said the two sides could meet “immediately.”
He told the Gazette Dec. 7 that his goal was to “get a fair contract both for the borough and the employees.”
Nearly three months earlier, C. Michael Foote resigned as borough manager, taking instead a job as manager in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
At the time, Broad expressed doubt about reaching an agreement, saying, “if we give them everything they are asking for, we cannot pay for it out of this current budget.”
As the council president told his colleagues during his report on Sept. 21, it could lead to “a very substantial tax increase.”
Brudnock said at the time she did not know where that claim was coming from, “a couple weeks” after the last contract session with Love and Foote.
“Our attorney (Joe Pass) is contacting Gretchen Love to try to figure out what’s next,” Brudnock said on Sept. 21. “Now that (Foote) is gone, I don’t know where it goes from here.”
It has been a dispute that featured appearances before the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, where the borough and union were involved in a dispute over health insurance — a matter that Brudnock called a reason for much of the holdup in that dispute.
“The borough hasn’t entertained anything that the union has put across the table,” Brudnock said. “We have given them some proposals.”
The union also had been giving the borough of piece of its collective mind in another way.
Two dozen individuals were in the audience for the July 20 council meeting, most of them coming in from a pre-meeting gathering along Eighth Street.
“They haven’t got a raise in 19 months,” said Pittsburgh-based UWUA Local 580 national representative Joseph Swenglish.
He also said an arbitrator ruled in favor of the union in what allegedly was called a “frivolous” grievance by the borough, over a 19-year employee the union said Foote fired, but Foote allegedly said resigned.
Quoting the ruling issued June 30, Brudnock said the borough has to reinstate that employee with “full back pay and benefits.”
Foote declined comment about Swenglish’s and Brudnock’s remarks, some of which came during the public comment portion of the June 21 meeting.
“That grievance cost the taxpayers thousands of dollars,” Brudnock told council. “Take the time and hear both sides.”
Brudnock said the borough only has won two of 13 grievances filed over the past three years.
“They are not frivolous,” the Local 580 president told council. “They are our livelihood. These taxpayers, they shouldn’t be paying for this.”
“There is no reason you can’t negotiate a contract with these people,” said Ron Airhart, a retired executive assistant to the secretary-treasurer of the United Mine Workers of America.
He told members of council, “at one time or another I have worked with you.”
There were at least five UMWA members or retirees among those gathered outside. Local 580 has drawn upon support from other unions, friends and taxpayers.
Brudnock referred to a workforce that she said shrunk from 33 to 23 during Foote’s tenure as borough manager.
“It is emotionally draining on some of us,” she said.
All that changed between Sept. 21 and Dec. 7, but the full story of that change likely won’t be disclosed until both sides approve the contract.
When asked for this year-end review to comment, Dougherty declined.
“Unfortunately, I am not able to comment ... at this time,” the borough solicitor said Monday.