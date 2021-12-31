It is a dispute that dates back several years, between Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Indiana Registered Nurses Association, and it continues into the New Year.
It goes back beyond the expiration of a contract between the parties in October 2015, and continued past ratification of a new contract in December 2016 to its expiration in October 2018, and beyond. It now has been three years since a contract existed between IRMC and some 300 members or IRNA, part of the health care unit of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
Among the times that dispute resurfaced this year was July 15, during a downtown Indiana Third Thursday event in the park named for the White Township hospital.
IRMC officials expressed disappointment “in the decision of the nurses’ union leadership to stage informational picketing during a community event rather than engage in meaningful dialogue with the hospital and to share the efforts made by IRMC to work with the Union during this difficult time.”
In literature handed out to visitors at the Third Thursday event, the union said, “IRMC has not upheld their obligation to negotiate in good faith with the union and instead notified the union that they are not willing to compromise from their previous offer in 2019.” In a statement issued prior to the Third Thursday event, the hospital said it “negotiated with IRNA/PSEA healthcare for nearly eight months before declaring an impasse in negotiations in March 2019. During that time, and prior to the pandemic, IRNA/PSEA leadership led its members to go out on a strike before hearing the last, best and final offer from IRMC and before allowing its members to vote on IRMC’s contract proposal.”’
IRMC was referring to a one-day strike by IRNA on Nov. 26, 2018.
“The average salary for a staff registered nurse is over $32 per hour,” the hospital said. “In January 2021, IRMC offered, and the union accepted a 2 percent wage increase — the same increase that was offered to our non-bargaining employees. In addition, registered nurses were able to receive an additional $12.50 per hour for working additional shifts during the busiest period of the pandemic in our region.”
IRMC has more than 1,000 employees, including the IRNA nurses.
In the statement handed out by IRNA members and supporters, the union said:
• “They took away our three personal days and now left nurses with only one personal day a year.”
• “They cut our healthcare benefits and we’re stuck paying more out-of-pocket costs for less benefits.”
IRMC countered the union by restating a commitment “to providing all employees, represented and non-represented, a highly competitive compensation and benefits package within our financial resources and to create a positive working environment.”
The union countered the hospital by insisting “IRMC needs more nurses. We are running at dangerously low staffing levels, resulting in excessive mandations to work beyond our scheduled shifts. Nurses are overworked and assigned a caseload of patients that exceeds our current staffing guideline capacity.”
For instance:
• “Nurses are assigned to six-plus patients in telemetry and medical units.”
• “Only one nurse’s aide (is assigned) to a floor for 40 patients.” IRNA said that is “not sustainable.”
For this year-end review, The Indiana Gazette asked spokespersons for both the union and the hospital to offer statements. The union did not do so, while the hospital’s year-end statement did not refer to the dispute.