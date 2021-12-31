Pennsylvania is on the brink of entering the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative sometime in 2022 — but opponents still are working to prevent it, including officials in counties heavily dependent on electrical production, such as Indiana, Armstrong and Cambria.
RGGI is a regional compact seeking to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.
“The governor remains strongly committed to addressing climate change and seeing this regulation take effect,” said Elizabeth Rementer, Gov. Tom Wolf’s press secretary. “The vast majority of Pennsylvanians support taking action to reduce emissions and invest in our clean energy future.”
There are many who would not call themselves part of that “vast majority.”
Some point to how coal-fired plants would continue to operate in bordering non-RGGI states including Ohio and West Virginia.
“While there are few coal-fired power plants remaining in Pennsylvania, the PJM regional transmission organization of which our state participates is comprised of 30 percent coal power,” said Rachel Gleason, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance and the Power PA Jobs Alliance of business, labor and community groups. “Joining Pennsylvania to RGGI does nothing to reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide), it simply incentivizes coal and natural gas power in other PJM states.”
Wolf has his supporters as well — including some in Indiana County.
“Our communities can no longer count on coal to drive the economy,” said Dr. Jonathan Warnock, an Indiana councilman and assistant professor in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Geoscience.
“We need new job sources, and our workers need training to help get them into these new jobs,” Warnock said in a June conference call sponsored by the Clear Power PA Coalition — and he’s also said in testimony before state agencies that was endorsed by Indiana Borough Council.
“We need RGGI, and we need RGGI funds to come to counties whose economies have been left behind by coal,” Warnock said.
Anti-RGGI resolutions were passed, however, in White Township and by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
And in Harrisburg the Democratic governor still faces the Republican majorities, and some Democrats from areas that could be affected by RGGI, in both chambers of the General Assembly — though not enough votes to override gubernatorial vetoes of their resolutions disapproving of RGGI.
On Dec. 13, the House voted 130-70 to approve Senate Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution 1, rejecting the July 13 vote by the state Environmental Quality Board — and, by extension, the Sept. 1 vote by the state’s Independent Regulatory Reform Commission to uphold the EQB’s decision.
“The EQB ruling completely ignores the many serious concerns expressed by affected communities across the commonwealth, in particular the ones that rely on the carbon- emitting generation of electricity and the various industries that support it for their economic well-being,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“The disapproval resolution ... is nothing more than obstructionist politics at its worst,” said PennFuture President and CEO Jacquelyn Bonomo. “Implementing a carbon reduction program in Pennsylvania similar to (RGGI) would unquestionably save lives, create jobs, and protect the most vulnerable of our residents against corporate pollution, yet some of our lawmakers are ignoring the law and inventing their own rules in a crass attempt to delay implementation because they are beholden to dirty fossil fuel interests that prioritize profits over our health.”
The Clean Power PA Coalition, a group of clean energy, business, faith and community leaders committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s environment and powering its economy through clean energy, responded to the state legislature’s disapproval by calling RGGI “a successful bipartisan, multi-state market that creates financial incentives for power plants to cut their carbon pollution while supplying member states with hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds to be reinvested in job-creating, clean energy projects and other efforts to improve public health and tackle climate change.”
RGGI now includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
Authorities in North Carolina have started the process of adding that state to RGGI, but Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said earlier this month that he would use an executive order to pull his state from RGGI.
In October 2019, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order that started Pennsylvania on the path toward joining RGGI.
“By participating in RGGI, Pennsylvania is taking a historic, proactive and progressive approach that will have significant positive environmental, public health and economic impacts for communities across the commonwealth, including Indiana County,” Rementer said in a statement this week to The Indiana Gazette. “It is one more way for Pennsylvania, which is a major electricity producer, to reduce carbon emissions and achieve our climate goals and will allow Pennsylvania to make targeted investments that will support workers and communities affected by energy transition.”
However, opponents of RGGI wonder how long Pennsylvania would remain a major electricity producer under the initiative.
“Energy jobs are vital to Pennsylvania families,” Pittman, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Chairman Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, wrote in a recent statement. “All elected officials should be doing everything we can to build our energy economy and support new investments in our communities.”
The statement was aimed at state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, an announced candidate for the Democratic nomination to succeed Wolf, who is term-limited by state law. Shapiro made statewide news Oct. 18 during a walking tour of downtown Indiana, when he was asked about RGGI by The Indiana Gazette.
“I understand the aims of RGGI, and the goals,” Shapiro said. “I have real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices, hurting families at a time when many are struggling really to put food on the table.”
The attorney general did not say he opposed Pennsylvania’s entry into the regional compact. However, he said, “I am really concerned about the impact on jobs in the energy sector. I do not want to displace workers from their jobs. I’m really concerned about the process.”
If he is elected governor next year, Shapiro said he would seek “to bring all the parties together and make sure we are listening to one another, to make sure we are protecting these jobs in the energy sector and creating new ones.”
He thought the ideas of renewable energy and clean energy should not be “either/or,” and said he wanted to assure that consumers “are not paying higher energy bills.”
On Dec. 6, Shapiro’s office announced that the attorney general was signing off on the state’s entry into RGGI.
“The Office of Legal Review analyzed the rule making packet and determined that existing state law does not prevent this regulation from being promulgated,” according to a statement released by Shapiro’s office. “The rule of law is the foundation of all the work of our office. The scope of our review under the Commonwealth Attorneys Act is limited and we are prevented by law from rejecting a proposed regulation based on policy concerns.”
That did not go over well with state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chairman Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, who said Shapiro “deceptively issued press statements about not being sure if RGGI is right for Pennsylvania in an attempt to shamefully appease his extremely necessary union voting block.”
Metcalfe said “resistance to the Wolf/Shapiro unconstitutional and unlawful RGGI scheme must remain absolute across the Commonwealth.”
Pittman, Corman and Yaw would appear to agree.
“It is extremely difficult to achieve that goal when certain elected officials shirk their responsibilities to the people they serve,” they wrote.
Another question of responsibility is in the background.
As The Associated Press recently reported, Wolf’s secretary of environmental protection, Patrick McDonnell, wrote to the Legislative Reference Bureau to insist that it publish the governor’s RGGI regulation.
The bureau is controlled by the General Assembly, whose GOP leaders have insisted they still have time to take votes on RGGI.
“It will take effect upon publication of the RGGI rule in the Pennsylvania Bulletin by the Legislative Reference Bureau,” Rementer said. “We’re confident it will take effect within this administration.”
Wolf’s administration has another year, during which Shapiro is a favorite for the Democratic nod to succeed it. However, more than a dozen Republicans — including some who have campaigned in Indiana County — are in the hunt for the GOP nod, with most of those in that hunt including the erasure of any PA link to RGGI in their platforms.
“We will be out of it as fast as is humanly possible,” Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey told reporters on June 24 at Diamond Pharmacy Services in White Township.
“I want to make Pennsylvania the energy capital of the world,” Richey said. “There is more natural gas in Pennsylvania than there is oil in Saudi Arabia.”
On July 29, during his own walking tour of downtown Indiana, former U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta told Luxenberg’s owner and president Jeff Widdowson, “How can you be a governor in a state with all this energy and support this RGGI, which would kill our gas industry and coal?”
Earlier this month, during a tour that included two Indiana newsrooms, state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, called RGGI an example of “executive overreach” that has happened during Wolf’s two terms as governor.
“Pennsylvania is deliberately known as a place that is not friendly” for the sort of growth that would have happened had U.S. Steel been allowed to overhaul its Mon Valley Works, Martin said during an interview at the Gazette.
Pittman joined Corman, another announced candidate, in that anti-RGGI statement, and accompanied Martin on his tour, but he isn’t endorsing anyone in the GOP race — though, he told the Gazette, he said he “would sleep much better” with Corman or Martin replacing Wolf.
“We need a governor who will actually sit down with the people’s house, and lay out an agenda for a more prosperous Pennsylvania,” Martin said.
Wolf’s press secretary said the governor wants to be responsible to counties that have coal mines and energy-generating plants.
“The governor has proposed legislation which would direct significant resources to energy producing communities, including Indiana County, that have experienced power plant closures over the past decade and will continue to be affected by the energy transition regardless of whether Pennsylvania joins RGGI,” Rementer said.
“It’s the only proposal that would provide funding to address this issue of coal plant closures,” the press secretary said. “Unfortunately, to date, the legislature has not been willing to consider that legislation.”
From where would that funding come?
In a recent 44-page report, the Johnstown-based Ohio River Valley Institute said RGGI could support economic development and job creation, particularly in coal communities most impacted by energy market transition from coal to other energy sources.
“These case studies show how RGGI funding has already played a critical role in attracting new businesses to replace lost jobs in coal communities in other states,” said Joe Cullen, the report’s principal author and an ORVI fellow. “RGGI investments can achieve the same goals in Pennsylvania.”
ORVI is a project of the Community Foundation of Greater Johnstown, which also does business as Community Foundation for the Alleghenies in Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties.
It recalled Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal “that a significant portion of RGGI proceeds, estimated to be $300 million annually, be placed into a new Energy Communities Trust Fund targeting investments toward coal community economic development and assistance strategies.”
Cullen said he would be happy to brief local officials if they are interested. That interest may be lacking.
“The major problem that exists with this report is the fact that the vast majority of this ‘funding’ comes from the taxing of the coal-fired power plants,” said Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
“If these plants close down due to RGGI, which they certainly will, and they are not there to tax, where is this ‘funding’ going to come from?” Hilliard asked. “And if this ‘funding’ is nowhere near the amount that they are proposing, how is our region going to receive the financial help to retool these plants, provide tax revenue for our schools, and re-train our workforce in a hurry?”