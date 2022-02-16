The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to view plans regarding a project to replace the existing Yellow Creek No. 2 bridge carrying state Route 954 over Yellow Creek in Brush Valley, Center and White townships.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the purpose of the virtual plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition.
She said PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions during the period from Friday (Feb. 18) through March 4.
Construction of the project is anticipated for summer of 2024 using a detour, at an estimated cost of approximately $3.5 million dollars. One can access the presentation by visiting www.PennDOT.gov/District10 and clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Indiana County box, and then choose Route 954 Project tile.
The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If one needs such services or have other special needs or concerns that require individual attention, contact Project Manager Kenneth Campbell at kencampbel@pa.gov or (724) 357-2646.