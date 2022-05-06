Republican gubernatorial hopeful Dr. Nche Zama brought his campaign to the Indiana County Republican Headquarters on Thursday afternoon, for coffee and conversation with more than a dozen local residents.
“There was something about Pennsylvania that appealed to me,” said Zama, 65, as he recalled how he wound up in the Keystone State after an odyssey that began in the African nation of Cameroon.
There was something in the state’s policies at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that appealed to Zama to consider politics.
“I saw our governor really bumbling, (with) confusing, mixed messages,” Zama said.
“Pennsylvania could do much better than this.”
So, on May 20, 2021, Zama entered the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
“I am running for governor as a heart surgeon,” Zama said. “Pennsylvania is sick and in need of a doctor.”
He calls himself a conservative, compassionate critical thinker, who opposes abortion, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and “impugning” the Second Amendment.
“We have the best constitution in the world,” Zama said. “It is not the gun that kills, it is the person.”
As for RGGI, he questions why Pennsylvania can’t “sell our energy ... to address our ills,” and said other countries gathered in Scotland to agree on carbon neutrality by 2050 — then “cranked up the coal mines.”
Zama was the second of six children of Christian subsistence farmers, who grew up in a grass hut that utilized a kerosene lamp.
His mother died at age 30. Zama said she bled to death during childbirth because there was no doctor to help her.
It prompted him to want to become a doctor. He told the local GOP gathering an American Peace Corps volunteer working as a teacher in his country urged him to consider coming to the United States.
“I started a journey that was very difficult,” Zama said.
He came to the United States with $20 in his pocket, and worked his way out of homelessness to earn a doctorate in chemistry, a master’s degree in management from Harvard, and eventually became a cardiothoracic surgeon, fluent in six languages.
Zama became dedicated to health care programs in his adopted state ... and abroad, providing free pediatric heart surgery in such places as Cambodia, Brazil and Africa.
He also believes “excellence trumps diversity,” and said, “I am not sitting here because of diversity.”
His campaign has been overshadowed by others with larger campaign war chests.
“The media had actively shut me out,” Zama said. “But I shall not be muzzled.”
He said his campaign planned to run some media ads “in the next couple of days.”
Zama and his wife, Joanne, live with the youngest of their four children in the Poconos.