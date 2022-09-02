Log sawing competition

Shawn Brewer, left, of Creekside, and Hunter Mock, of Home, competed in the adult division of the Indiana County Fair’s log sawing contest Thursday, sawing through their portion of log in 59.94 seconds. The adult division’s first-place winners were Dale and Julie Pore, of Ford City, sawing through their portion of log in 20.12 seconds.
