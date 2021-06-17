THE PIPES ARE CALLING

Terry Greene, of Indiana, found solitude as he practiced some songs on his bagpipe Sunday afternoon amidst the markers of the Old St. Bernard Cemetery along East Oak Street, White Township. He was in his element. Most of his bookings are for funerals.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

