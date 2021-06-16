A veteran instructor in the Indiana secondary schools has suddenly resigned from the district faculty.
Robyn Bailey-Orchard, an English teacher in Indiana Area Junior High School, submitted her retirement notice to the district school board effective with the end of the school year earlier this month.
Orchard, who began as a substitute teacher in 1996, taught full-time at the senior and junior high schools since 1998.
The school board voted unanimously and with regret to accept Orchard’s notice and to direct the superintendent’s office to advertise for a replacement.
“Her long-term service to the district and all the extra work that she has done over the years — we will sorely miss her,” board member Tom Harley said.
Orchard’s departure leaves open a number of positions for after-school programs and activities that she held the past school year at the junior high, including dramatics coordinator, dramatics show director, dramatics musical director, newspaper adviser and forensic team coach.
“My son had her and hated her. But my wife and I loved her,” board President Walter Schroth told the board. Directors chuckled. “So if that’s any indication of the quality of a person’s work as a teacher, I think it speaks highly of her.”
The school board on Monday also accepted with regret the resignation of para-educator Megan Apjok, effective June 8, and authorized the office to take applications for the job. She worked about two years for the district.
And the board granted tenure to senior high English/Language Arts teacher Michael Farina upon his satisfactory completion of three years of service.
In other business Monday, the school board:
• Agreed to a contract with Complex One Recording Studio, of Indiana, for installation of new components to the sound system in the Indiana Area Senior High School auditorium at a cost of $40,251.
Part of the package will be a new wireless microphone system to replace the wireless mics that illegally operated on radio frequencies that recently were reserved for aviation communication. “This is critical stuff,” Harley said.
• Renewed an agreement with Armstrong Lock and Security LLC to provide armed security officers at a rate of $35 an hour during days when classes are in session for extracurricular activities as ordered by the administration.
• Approved an agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service to station a fully-equipped medic unit at the football stadium for each varsity, junior varsity and junior varsity game this fall at a cost of $4,800.
• Approved an agreement with Terry Tallman for review of Individual Education Plans (IEPs) to determine medical necessity.
• Approved an agreement with Community Guidance Center to manage the Student Assistance Program for the coming school year.
• Approved a service agreement between the district and The Children’s Institute.
• Appointed Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor Lisa Price as a member of the board’s Academic and Extracurricular Committee.
• Acknowledged first readings of changes in district policies on electronic signatures, social media and student wellness.