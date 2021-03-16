Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, announced Tuesday that he will be retiring as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives effective immediately, due to health issues.
Pyle was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2005. It returned in his chest in October 2017. He suffered a stroke in 2020, and he continues his rehabilitation and cancer treatment.
“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of the 60th Legislative District for more than 16 years, but it’s time to now put my health first,” Pyle said in a news release. “I will miss advocating for my constituents and working to improve the lives of those living and working in our area. As a young boy growing up in Armstrong County, I would never have dreamed that I would be elected to represent my community in Harrisburg. What an honor it has been.”
“I was fortunate enough to get a firsthand look at how Rep. Pyle approached his work early in my career because Jeff and I shared an office space here in the Capitol,” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said in the release. “I learned exactly what it takes to be a successful representative. Keeping your door open to constituents and ensuring their voices are heard.
"Even in recent years, when Rep. Pyle faced his own challenges, he never wavered in his relentless efforts to improve the lives of those he represents, and he set an example for each of us to try and follow. He was a great member and best friend.”
“Jeff Pyle is one-of-a-kind,” Sen. Joe Pittman , R-Indiana, said in the release. “Not only is he a passionate advocate for the 60th House District but most importantly, a trusted friend and ally in Harrisburg. He has served the people of his district faithfully for many years. Despite the challenges placed in front of him, he continues to overcome them.
"He was elected to fight for the constituents of the 60th district and he has made his voice heard loud and clear throughout Harrisburg. I am honored to call him a friend and I also stand with him as he continues to fight through this battle.”
Pyle was first elected in November 2004 and has served two sessions as chairman of the House Liquor Control Committee. He previously chaired the House Gaming Oversight Committee. Pyle led the Second Amendment Caucus and Coal Caucus each for 10 years.
During his time in the House, Pyle authored seven laws on such topics as clarifying provisions regarding emergency medical personnel in operating underground mines (Act 16 of 2018); regulating unmanned aircraft for safety and privacy (Act 78 of 2018); and providing veterans with a veterans designation on their Pennsylvania driver's license (Act 176 of 2012). He is credited with legislating and funding the reopening of river locks on the Allegheny River using a public-private partnership. His model has been copied in six other states. Most recently, he was successful in attracting Butler County Community College to bring a campus to Ford City.
The 60th Legislative District includes Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana County.