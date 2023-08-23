Jonathan Longwill

Jonathan E. Longwill, for nearly five years a spokesman for Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank, is moving to a new job that is literally across the street.

Effective Aug. 31, Longwill said Tuesday, he will be leaving the role of vice president for communications and media relations at FCB to join the staff of state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, as his new district director.