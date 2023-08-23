Jonathan E. Longwill, for nearly five years a spokesman for Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank, is moving to a new job that is literally across the street.
Effective Aug. 31, Longwill said Tuesday, he will be leaving the role of vice president for communications and media relations at FCB to join the staff of state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, as his new district director.
Pittman’s 41st Senatorial District includes all of Indiana and Armstrong counties, as well as portions of Jefferson County around Punxsutawney and of Westmoreland County along the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers.
His district office is across from the former courthouse building where First Commonwealth Bank has its headquarters — and next door to two FCB facilities along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
Longwill is no stranger to state government.
After attaining a bachelor’s degree in communications from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Longwill was a policy adviser for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from December 2004 to October 2018, when he was hired at FCB.
