Indiana’s Eighth Street Lot is a winner of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2020 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence.
“We at Indiana Borough are thrilled to be recognized by the DEP for our efforts at being environmentally responsible,” Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said late Wednesday. “This award comes on top of our recognition as Sustainable Community and our ongoing goal of being the best all-around community we can be.”
In all, 14 winners were chosen from more than 60 applicants from across the state. Nominated projects covered energy efficiency, emissions reduction, watershed restoration and protection, environmental education opportunities, and smart growth planning and design.
“These awards highlight the ingenuity and commitment Pennsylvanians have for protecting and improving our environment,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release. “The unique projects show how communities, businesses and educational organizations can come together to meet the diverse needs of our environment.”
Work began in June 2019 and concluded last fall on the parking lot behind The Artists Hand Gallery. It was a project meant to complement extension of the Hoodlebug Trail bike lane, as it connected downtown Indiana Borough to a regional trail network later this year.
The lot was repaved and restriped to include handicapped parking, and leased and metered spaces. A rain garden for stormwater management and infrastructure for an electric vehicle charging station were included in the renovated lot.
“The Eighth Street lot was redesigned to greatly reduce the amount of stormwater runoff by using plantings and a miniature rain garden,” Broad said. “At the same time we added an electric vehicle charging station for those people who want to reduce their carbon emissions, and we included a trailhead with repair station for bicyclists on the Hoodlebug Trail. Some of this was grant funded, and the rest was done by our crews in the normal course of doing their regular work.”
Other winners were from Allegheny, Butler, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lehigh, Montgomery and Montour counties.
DEP also announced that the nomination period is now open for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 21 on the DEP website.