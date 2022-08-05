To whom it may concern —
STOCKING THE SHELVES
Luigi’s Ristorante, the regionally acclaimed fine Italian dining spot in Clymer, is tipping its hand on the techniques behind 38 years of Tate family hospitality and success. Louis Donato Tate, the son of founder Louie Tate, has documented how the restaurant has thrived in a book titled “The Luigi Way: Benedictine Values Proven Effective in Leadership.”
More than basic hard work, ingenuity and money get a business off the ground; “Values keep the business alive and healthy,” the young Tate explains. He suggests it as a guide to any entrepreneur seeking to be an ethical leader, as well as a revelation for loyal Luigi’s diners with an interest in the trials and tribulations of the Franklin Street eatery.
Those values of the Benedictines demonstrated in the generations of the Tate family operation include community, hospitality, stewardship and, more than any other, “to love your neighbor as yourself,” he said. “We have embodied those for all our years.”
“This book explores the intersection between Benedictine values and critical leadership skills, how the two are interrelated, and how the family business achieved long-term success, particularly in a highly volatile industry,” the author said. The title is listed on Barnes & Noble and Amazon websites, and locals can get copies along with a jar of Luigi’s signature spaghetti sauce right there at the restaurant.
The publication comes on the heels of one certain validation of Luigi’s success, the June induction of owner Louie Tate into the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame.
And, at last, it’s a major league day for veteran sportscaster Jack Benedict, whose own chronicle of his 60 years of play-by-play and reporting in Indiana County has finally rolled off the press. Benedict’s “My Major League Life in Broadcasting” is available at The Book Nook, at the Renda radio station, the IUP Co-op Store and by email to him at jabenedict42@gmail.com.
Benedict capitalized on the slowdowns of the coronavirus pandemic to pen his autobiography with tales from the dugouts and broadcast booths, locker rooms and radio studios in a decade-by-decade approach. “It’s got a lot of names in it,” Benedict said. “I even apologize in it; if I met you and didn’t write about you, I’m sorry!”
He has pledged the proceeds from the sales to Indiana County Humane Society and Four Footed Friends.
YOUR AUGUST CALENDAR
Indiana Art Association is taking registration for an acrylic pour class set for 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at The Artists Hand Gallery. Also known as fluid art painting, the technique is fun “and it’s therapeutic as well. You do need a lot of materials and you do need to learn some techniques before you begin,” according to instructor Faye Kershishnick. “Fortunately, this class provides both.” Wear clothing that can get messy, she advised. Wednesday is the last day to register by phoning (724) 254-1618 ... a benefit concert on behalf of the Veterans Outreach program for Indiana County is planned for Aug. 20 at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The Warrior’s Rock Concert features stirring, patriotic music and salutes to local veterans of all eras. Organizer Bill Staffen, an Air Force veteran, has more information at (724) 422-3339 ... Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company offers its monthly submarine sandwich sale Aug. 13 beginning at 8 a.m. at the fire station in Heilwood and at 9:30 at the Route 422/403 crossroads in Strongstown. ... Blairsville’s Knotweed Festival, the Aug. 14 Italian Festival in Indiana, the upcoming Clymer Days and, of course, the Dayton-Indiana County-Ox Hill-Cookport agricultural fair circuit get lots of ink and attention in August but a less-heralded community celebration marks the Shelocta Bicentennial, with festivities getting under way at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. ... and this weekend, check the Bioluminescent Fungi Walk from 9 to 10:30 this evening at Yellow Creek State Park, where leader Shane Miller teaches about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms on the darkened trails (lawn chairs and bug spray are recommended) ... also at the state park, Moms Night Out runs this evening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on a pontoon boat on the lake ... Smicksburg holds its Peachy Saturday event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday ... and the Teddy Bear Fund Drive bike run takes place Sunday on the rural roads of Pine Township, cosponsored by the Pine Township fire company and Renda Broadcasting.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Jimmy Stewart Airport’s annual community draw, the National Guard Field Day, was scheduled for Saturday at the airfield, and completion of the new Murphy Mart and Revco Drug Store in the 422 West shopping plaza (then anchored by Shop ’n Save Supermarket) were anticipated on the first week of August in 1978, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported in the Inside Indiana column.
Local Red Cross Chapter Director Sally Zellem hailed a turnout of 210 donors for a blood drive days earlier at the Eagles aerie on Philadelphia Street; IUP President Bob Wilburn and his wife Pat welcomed a baby boy; and local dentist James Primm enjoyed a shout-out for the opening of his new offices in Clymer and Rural Valley, according to Hastings’ weekly chronicle this week in Indiana County history, 44 years ago.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices have settled around four and half dollars in most of Indiana County with several gas stations undercutting the others with $4.47 a gallon ... in outlying areas, pump prices of $4.39 are common in Northern Cambria, Nanty Glo, Punxsutawney and Armagh ... the pennsylvania gasprices.com price guide shows this area just two counties away from the lowest quoted rate in the Keystone State, $3.32 at the Martin General Store gas station in Boswell, Somerset County. ... Weather or not, 2 p.m. Saturday conditions may be ideal for an exciting championship game of the local women’s football league at the J.S. Mack Community Center ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, thinks Elton John would have a perfect time next weekend in Indiana, noting Rocket Man’s thoughts, “I love places that have an incredible history. I love the Italian way of life. I love the food. I love the people. I love the attitudes of Italians.”
Good evening!
