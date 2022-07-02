The Love Basket, a nonprofit, all-volunteer emergency food assistance program for Indiana County, is sponsoring a midyear church food drive to restock its shelves.
Area churches and individuals are invited to participate during the weekend of July 23-24 by collecting nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and meat, cereal and peanut butter are especially needed.
The items may then be delivered to the Love Basket warehouse in the Church of Christ, 225 East Pike, White Township, between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Alternate arrangements can be made as necessary.
All food is distributed through Indiana County churches.
For more information, call (724) 349-3787.