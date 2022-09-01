The Loyalhannon Spinners presented a “fleece to scarf” demonstration Wednesday at the Indiana County Fair, spinning freshly sheared wool into a scarf in roughly two hours.
The demonstration featured a number of weaving tools, including carders to clean and untangle wool fibers, a spinning wheel to spin freshly carded wool into yarn and a loom to weave yarn into clothing and accessories. From carding to weaving, the Loyalhannon Spinners, named after the early spelling of Loyalhanna Creek, carried out the entire process by hand.
Three members from the weaving group were present during the demonstration, with Alice Hunt carding wool, Sandy Truckner spinning the carded wool into yarn and Deborah Hart using pre-spun yarn to weave a scarf.
“We were asked to be part of the demonstration where they do the clothing and they show sheep,” Hunt said. “We’re like the background. People can ask questions if they want, that kind of thing.”
A crowd of roughly 30 people sat on bleachers in front of the spinning group and watched the weavers at work, with fair-goers occasionally walking up to ask questions about the weaving process.
The Loyalhannon Spinners have participated in a number of demonstrations and competitions at Pennsylvania fairs, typically making either scarves or shawls.
“I watched the farm show all my life, and my favorite part was the sheep to shawl,” Hunt said, “so it (was) an honor once I found out these guys were local. Then I joined them, and I’ve only been doing this for a year.”
This was the first year the Loyalhannon Spinners came to the Indiana County Fair. The group decided to weave a scarf at this year’s fair because of time constraints.
“At the state fair (in Harrisburg), they’d have you weave a shawl — it takes 3½ hours,” Hart said. “Last time we were there, we finished with eight seconds to spare. If we hadn’t finished in eight seconds, we would’ve been disqualified. So all that work and driving to Harrisburg would’ve been for nothing.”
Weaving a scarf, on the other hand, takes around 1½ to 2½ hours, according to Hart. Hart had prepared the loom and yarn beforehand to speed up the process even further.
“I spun all this (yarn), I hand-dyed it and I warped the loom at home,” Hart said. “And when you move a loom like this, something always gets screwed up. I mean, I folded it up at home ... and when I unfolded it, things sprung off.”
Despite the challenges that come with warping and transporting a loom from home, Hart’s preparations allowed her to quickly set up and get to work.
“The weaver’s ready to weave, but it takes a while to (spin) some yarn to go,” Truckner said. “We’re not having a competition, so there’s no reason we can’t start a little early or start with a little bit (of yarn) that we already prepared so (Hart) can start weaving.”
The Loyalhannon Spinners said they’d be open to participating in future Indiana County Fairs and even competing against local weavers.
“I’d be willing to go up against an Indiana weaver,” Hart said. “I’d throw down the challenge.”
The group sheared and brought their own wool from Shetland sheep that Truckner had raised. Hunt suggested the group could use fresh-sheared wool from the fairground in future events.
“We could get somebody to shear one of their sheep and then we could go ahead and process it, spin it up and make a scarf,” Hunt said. “It should only take 15-20 minutes to shear a sheep, and then you just start picking it apart, plying it, spinning it and weaving it.”