Loyalhannon Spinners weave scarf at Indiana County Fair in 'fleece to scarf' demonstration

Three Loyalhannon Spinners members worked together to turn fresh-sheared wool into a scarf at the Indiana County Fair on Wednesday. From left (back row) is Alice Hunt, who carded the wool to clean and untangle the fibers; Sandy Truckner (middle), who spun the carded wool into yarn; and Deborah Hart (front right), who wove wool she had spun and hand-dyed into a scarf.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

The Loyalhannon Spinners presented a “fleece to scarf” demonstration Wednesday at the Indiana County Fair, spinning freshly sheared wool into a scarf in roughly two hours.

The demonstration featured a number of weaving tools, including carders to clean and untangle wool fibers, a spinning wheel to spin freshly carded wool into yarn and a loom to weave yarn into clothing and accessories. From carding to weaving, the Loyalhannon Spinners, named after the early spelling of Loyalhanna Creek, carried out the entire process by hand.