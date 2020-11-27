Luigi's Ristorante in Clymer invites the community to celebrate Luigi’s Days benefiting the United Way of Indiana County as the agency seeks to raise money toward its annual fundraising campaign.
Those who dine in or order to go from the Italian restaurant, 625 Franklin St., from Dec. 2 through 6 will have a percentage of their purchase donated to the United Way.
Pictured promoting the event, from left, are Jane Lockard-Clawson, executive director; Christina Struzzi and Kris Levan, campaign co-chairs; Madison Zometsky, server; Sarah Gold, hostess; and Louie Tate, co-owner.
The organization raised more than $52,000 from last weekend’s Turkeython, and donations are still coming in, with the help of more than 60 volunteers that helped with the agency’s largest fundraiser of the year. The United Way is at about 72 percent of its $555,555 goal, with almost $403,000 raised.