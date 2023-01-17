Luigi's Days

Pictured, from left, are Chris Adams, United Way campaign chair; Debbie Tate and Louis Tate from Luigi’s; Amanda Hilliard, United Way campaign chair; Joyce Sharman, campaign vice co-chair; and James Rickard, campaign vice co-chair.

 Submitted photo

Luigi’s Ristorante and Catering in Clymer is holding Luigi’s Days benefiting the United Way of Indiana County from Wednesday through Sunday.

For more than 30 years, Luigi’s has been serving the local and surrounding communities by providing an Italian-style dining experience.