Luigi’s Ristorante and Catering in Clymer is holding Luigi’s Days benefiting the United Way of Indiana County from Wednesday through Sunday.
For more than 30 years, Luigi’s has been serving the local and surrounding communities by providing an Italian-style dining experience.
Their mission is “to please the palate with the highest quality, homemade Italian food, while surprising and exciting each patron with the family-feel hospitality they deserve.” They also make it their mission to work hard and support their community.
“We love the work the United Way does and love giving back to the community. We have been doing this a long time and are very happy to be helping our neighbors,” said Louis and Debbie Tate.
Dine in or eat out during those days and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support education, health and financial stability programs in Indiana County.
“We are thankful for their contributions and are honored that Luigi’s is helping the community through the United Way,” said Chris Adams, 2022-2023 campaign chair.
For additional information, call the United Way office at (724) 463-0277.