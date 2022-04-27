The League of Women Voters of Indiana County’s Environmental Issues Committee recently presented the Indiana County Community Action Program Food Bank with a high-performance composite bench from Trex through its Bags to Benches program.
As part of the six-month plastic bag challenge, the ICCAP Food Bank, as well as several other community members, turn in plastic material, mostly polyethylene film used to wrap pallets and plastic shopping bags.
When the community effort reaches at least 500 pounds of recyclable plastics, a plastic bench made from recycled materials is donated to commemorate the collective achievement.
Residents can donate grocery bags, bread bags, water case and soft drink case overwraps, bubble wrap, cereal bags and newspaper sleeves. All bags must be clean and dry. There are two locations to donate: the YMCA and the S&T Bank Arena.