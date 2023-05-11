The League of Women Voters will be holding its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Sportsman’s Barn at the Mack Park Fairgrounds. Come Saturday for the best selection and Sunday for the $5 bag sale. Pictured are League members Joyce Rizzo, Sandy Whitson and Ellen Chinn.
