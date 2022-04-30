In support of their equity initiatives, the League of Women Voters of Indiana County received a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grant from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
One goal of the DEI initiative is to enhance the participation of Indiana County citizens in public programs hosted by the league by assisting with the provision of specific accommodations and improving accessibility.
Every person, age 16 and older, is welcome to join the League of Women Voters. Membership has been open to men since the 1970s; the organization keeps the original name to honor the women who struggled to win the right to vote.
The league is striving to create a welcoming environment where contributions are valued and open and active participation in all League activities is encouraged. For more information about the league, visit lwvindianacounty.org.