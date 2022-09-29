The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will host the third in a series of webinars on public safety and gun legislation at 7 p.m. Thursday using the Zoom platform. Please send an email to Susan Boser to request a Zoom invitation at sboser12@gmail.com.

The webinar will be led by Sarah Miller, director of social policy for the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and focus on bipartisan proposed gun legislation in Pennsylvania. Legislation related to gun safety has been introduced into the Pennsylvania State House and the Senate over the last year. This legislation was sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans as well as co-sponsored by a Democrat and a Republican. These proposed bipartisan bills include the ban of assault weapons for people younger than 21, firearm training for first-time purchases, and universal background checks as well as other gun-related safety legislation. However, the forward movement of these proposed bipartisan bills has been thwarted.