The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will host the third in a series of webinars on public safety and gun legislation at 7 p.m. Thursday using the Zoom platform. Please send an email to Susan Boser to request a Zoom invitation at sboser12@gmail.com.
The webinar will be led by Sarah Miller, director of social policy for the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and focus on bipartisan proposed gun legislation in Pennsylvania. Legislation related to gun safety has been introduced into the Pennsylvania State House and the Senate over the last year. This legislation was sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans as well as co-sponsored by a Democrat and a Republican. These proposed bipartisan bills include the ban of assault weapons for people younger than 21, firearm training for first-time purchases, and universal background checks as well as other gun-related safety legislation. However, the forward movement of these proposed bipartisan bills has been thwarted.
The League of Women Voters of Indiana County developed this series of webinars in response to requests from Indiana County citizens to learn more about public safety and gun legislation.
The first webinar was led by Trooper First Class Clifford A. Greenfield, public information officer/community services officer, Pennsylvania State Police. Greenfield’s presentation was titled “Current Gun Laws in Pennsylvania.” Links to the sources he referenced in his presentation are listed on the homepage of the League website, lwvindianacounty.org.
The second webinar was led by Dr. Sue Welsh, chair of the local League’s Child Advocacy Committee, and Dr. Susan Boser, member of the LWV of Pennsylvania’s Government Policy Committee. Their presentation focused on efforts of the League of Women Voters to learn more about gun legislation and school safety. One educational initiative of the Child Advocacy Committee was meeting with the administrators of three Indiana County school districts and learning about Pennsylvania’s youth violence prevention program, the “Safe2Say Something” program.
League events are free and open to the public. The League makes every effort to make sure they are accessible to all. Please contact lwvindianacounty@gmail.com to discuss how the organization may include you in its events.