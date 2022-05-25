The Indiana County YMCA Mack Park Pool is set to open for teen-only Neon Night from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Mack Park.
Although Friday is teen-only night, which is limited to seventh- to 12th-graders, the pool will open for all ages on Saturday.
The pool, which is typically open to all ages from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, will remain open until Labor Day.
“All days are weather-dependent,” said Eric Neal, CEO of Indiana County YMCA. “There are special hours until school is out and during the fair week.”
The heated pool is normally kept at 78 degrees, but it may take a few more weeks before the pool can maintain that temperature.
“It usually takes some time to get the pool to that temperature since it is still cool at night,” Neal said, “but (it) will be there by early June.”
Neal said the pool offers a variety of programs and activities, such as swim lessons and pavilion rentals for birthday parties and groups.
“There are often times special activities or games and concessions,” Neal said.
Those who haven’t purchased a seasonal pass have access to all the same things as members but may have to pay additional fees.
Pool-goers can purchase youth, student, senior, adult or family passes to use the pool, or they can purchase day-only passes that range from $4, $6 and $8 depending on age.