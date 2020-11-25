PITTSBURGH — A Fayette County woman has sued a Mahaffey-area company in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas over a 2019 incident that resulted in the death of her brother.
Victoria Ann Usher, of Perryopolis, filed a lawsuit against Alternative Fuel Solutions of Pennsylvania LLC, or AFS, a business based in McGees Mills, Bell Township, Clearfield County, in her role as executrix of the estate of Louis N. Usher Jr.
He was 55 when he was killed on July 17, 2019, in the explosion of a compressed natural gas, or CNG, storage cylinder on his Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at his home in Jefferson Township, Fayette County.
According to court papers, it was a 2007 truck that had been converted by AFS in 2012 to run on CNG and had been serviced thereafter by AFS.
“The explosion was not an ignition/fire explosion, but instead was due to a sudden pressure release due to a defect in the structural integrity of the cylinder,” according to the filing by attorney Carlyle J. Engel.
Engel filed the lawsuit on Oct. 7. A report of the proceedings was published Monday in the Pennsylvania Record, a legal newspaper.
Engel maintained that the defect “was known or knowable to AFS in that AFS installed and serviced the cylinder.”
Engel, an attorney for Swensen & Perer in Pittsburgh, said the filing was made in Allegheny County because AFS “conducts business throughout Pennsylvania, including in Allegheny County.”
On behalf of Victoria Ann Usher and another sister of the victim, Linda Diamond of Smithfield, Fayette County, Engel wrote that the “plaintiff claims damages and judgment … in an amount in excess of the jurisdictional limits for arbitration.”
Sharon Hall and Gregory Scheuring, attorneys for Zimmer Kunz PLLC in Weirton, W.Va., have filed on behalf of AFS and are demanding a jury trial in the matter.