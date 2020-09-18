SMICKSBURG — A fifth-generation family farm is a recipient of one of more than 100 grants announced Thursday in a state $10 million Fresh Food Financing Initiative.
The 102-year-old Mahoning Creek Farm in Smicksburg will receive $13,838 from a fund financed through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act.
“We offer high-quality, responsibly raised meats (pork, beef, and lamb) from animals born and raised on our farm,” the farm’s website reads. “We also raise and sell breeding hogs with an emphasis on production and meat quality.”
Another area recipient is Maple Ridge Farm & Bakery in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, which is getting $9,500. Both Maple Ridge and Mahoning Creek offer their wares at the Indiana County Farmers Market in downtown Indiana.
At Mahoning Creek, Robert and Darlene Livingston are continuing a tradition begun in 1918 by the McConaughey family.
“Our guiding philosophy of raising livestock is combining the best genetics with solid management practices to create functional, productive animals for our customers,” according to a description on MCF’s Facebook page.
State officials said the initiative was opened in July to for-profit, nonprofit, or cooperative entities including grocery, corner and convenience stores; neighborhood, mobile, farmers and on-farm markets; bodegas, food hubs, urban farms, and food aggregation centers with a direct connection to direct-to-consumer retail outlets.
“There are three keys to food security — is food available, is food affordable, and is food safe?” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said Thursday at a grocery in Franklin County. “The Fresh Food Financing Initiative helps make ‘yes’ the answer to all three questions.
Early in the pandemic, we were all shocked by the empty grocery store shelves. This program has given us the ability to offset the costs food retailers have incurred in making fresh,
nutritious food available while safeguarding their employees and customers.”
To be eligible, more than 70 percent of sales were required to be from staple, perishable foods to consumers, and the retailer must serve customers who live in a low-to-moderate income area. Applicants were also required to demonstrate limited food access as a result of COVID-19 or that direct-to-consumer retail expansion is necessary due to lost or disrupted markets.