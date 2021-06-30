New carpets, new musical instruments and a new ticket booth for Fifth Street Stadium.
Those are just a handful of the upgrades targeted in Indiana Area School District under a capital improvement budget approved Monday by the district’s board of directors.
“It’s our hope and wish list,” Business Manager Jared Cronauer told the board.
The budget lists $680,000 of planned maintenance and improvements.
New audio systems in the senior high. Public address systems “district-wide,” according to the list.
The long-sought replacement of flooring in the East Pike Elementary School multi-purpose room.
Those rose to the to-do list for 2021-22.
What the district will still be wishing for, though, will be a new roof for East Pike School. That’s estimated at $800,000. There’s not enough money for it in the capital budget, and the general budget shows a $1.3 million deficit, so it will have to wait, Cronauer said, unless the board decides to move enough carryover money to make it possible.
The projects would deplete about half of the $1.3 million current balance of the fund.
In other business Monday, the school board:
• Renewed contracts of the football coaching staff for the coming season: head coach Brandon Overdorff, $15,056; assistant coaches William Waryk, Scott Mossgrove, Michael Boiano, Mike Weaver, Don Hanni and Jeff Duffee, $6,396 each; and part-time assistant coaches J.D. Hilditch and Mitchell Czerniak at $2,129 each.
• Appointed Leah Lyons to a number of extra-duty, extra-pay after-school positions at the senior high including dramatics coordinator, $5,743; dramatics director at $2,591 for the first and second shows; musical director at $3,573; and choreographer at $1,150.
• Renewed a packet of non-medical insurance policies for 2021-22 including the package policy at $105,883; excess (umbrella), $10,866; commercial auto coverage, $6,361; errors and omissions, $13,811; athletic coverage at $13,320; mine subsidence, $258; privacy and network liability at $10,003; and workers compensation, at $115,253 — at a savings of $10,000 from the 2020-21 rate, Cronauer told the directors. In all, the $275,665 of premiums for the coming year came in $3,000 less than this year.