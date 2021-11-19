BLACK LICK — Patience, the township supervisors have asked Burrell Township residents.
The supervisors reported Wednesday that many routine road maintenance tasks have been set aside in recent weeks, in significant part because the road crew has endured a wave of COVID-19 cases and have sat home in recuperation or quarantine. Being three weeks behind the usual schedule for sweeping the leaves along the roads and streets is one example, Supervisor John Shields said.
“We’re trying to get caught up with things. Dan (Supervisor Dan Shacreaw) and I were both off sick with COVID,” Shields said. Two road employees and the township code enforcement officer also are now sidelined with the virus, he said. “We’re trying to get things back in line. If you see anything, something that needs to be done, call in and we’ll try to take care of it as quick as we can,” Shields said.
While the workers have been recovering, the supervisors have drafted a budget for the new year and agreed Wednesday to advertise it for public review and comment before its final enactment in December.
No changes in taxes or fees are planned. Few notable increases or decreases in spending or revenues are expected, Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said.
The rundown:
The township will open 2022 with an estimated $1 million for day-to-day operations in the general fund. Revenue, including $255,439 of real estate tax money, will total $735,439.
After $730,900 of expenditures, the township will carry $1,004,549 into 2023, according to the spending plan. The township had budgeted about $751,000 of expenses for the current year. Legal fees went over budget in 2021 ($6,500 compared to $5,000 budgeted) so the board has penciled in $6,000 for 2022. The township’s battle against the planned construction of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Route 22 as part of the area’s network of rail-trails continues.
“We have a call in to our solicitor on that,” Shacreaw told a local resident who asked about the pending project. “That’s all I’m going to say.” The township’s state-funded highway budget anticipates a $250,000 road construction project in the coming year, as part of a $315,000 liquid fuels fund budget. Some of the other budgets are a wash. The street lighting fund, fire hydrant fund and fire tax fund are balanced and the capital reserve fund shows only a transfer of $10,000 from the general fund, bringing the balance to $122,000 with no plans for capital projects to be funded in 2022. The township collects taxes of 1.02 mills on real estate for general operations, 0.27 mill to fund the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department and 0.078 mill for fire hydrant system maintenance.
In other business, Supervisors Shacreaw and Shields (in the absence of chairman Larry Henry) reappointed George Rowley to a new term on the Burrell Sewer Authority board of directors effective in January.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak said library officials were satisfied enough with the Oct. 24 super bingo game fundraiser to plan to run the game again next year. The library will be closed Nov. 25 to 28 over Thanksgiving weekend, she said.