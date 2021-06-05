Two new state representatives will take their oaths of office Monday at noon in Harrisburg.
One is Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, who defeated two opponents in a special election last month for the seat vacated for health reasons by Rep. Jeff Pyle.
Major had served as Pyle’s chief of staff. She will represent the 60th Legislative District, including portions of Armstrong and Butler counties as well as Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana County.
The event will be streamed at www.RepAbbyMajor.com.
Also to be sworn in on Monday is Rep. Leslie Rossi, R-Unity Township, who also defeated two opponents last month for the 59th Legislative District seat vacated by the sudden death of Rep. Mike Reese, R-Mt. Pleasant, on Jan. 2.
The 59th covers portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Bolivar, New Florence and Seward boroughs along the Conemaugh River.