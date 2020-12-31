This year's winner of Shirley Eye Care’s Making Spirits Bright Essay Contest is Jamie Beatty.
For the third year, Shirley Eye Care and several local businesses teamed up this holiday season to give back to one selfless and giving local individual. Essays were submitted about the contestants’ stories and why they deserved some extra love this holiday season.
Prizes for the contest were provided by The Flower Gallery, Benjamin’s Restaurant, The 700 Shop, Lucy Rae Gifts and More, Jenna Dunsmore Photography, The Hair Studio, East Market Family Dental and Dr. Matthew Shirley of Shirley Eye Care, pictured with Beatty.